PM appeals in 7 languages for better voter turnout; Oppn seeks ‘NYAY’ for ‘INDIA’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to people to come out in record number to cast their ballots in the second phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on Friday in which 88 parliamentary seats across 12 states and one Union Territory are up for grabs. An elderly voter arrives at a polling booth to cast her ballot in Morigaon, Assam on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Appealing to people in seven languages — Assamese, Bengali, Malayalam, Kannda, Hindi, English and Marathi, PM Modi said on X, “Urging everyone in constituencies voting today, in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, to participate in record numbers. A high voter turnout strengthens our democracy. I especially urge our young voters and women voters to turn out in great numbers. Your vote is your voice!”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge too asked citizens to exercise their franchise, and said, “It is an election to protect Democracy from the clutches of Dictatorship.”

In his message on X, Kharge said, “‘We, the people of India’ – this soul of the Constitution of India, should reverberate in your hearts and minds, before you push the voting button. Do not forget that this is not an ordinary election. It is an election to protect Democracy from the clutches of Dictatorship.”

“To all my dear citizens, from 89 Constituencies in 13 states and UTs, do not get swayed by any diversionary tactics and lies. Always make your vote count. For it may change the lives of 140 Crore Indians by bringing the paradigm of YUVA NYAY, NAARI NYAY, KISAAN NYAY, SHRAMIK NYAY, HISSEDARI NYAY,” he added, referring to the five key guarantees of the Congress manifesto.

“Imagine a future where Justice, Freedom, Equality and Liberty is guaranteed. A future where rapid inclusive growth and transformative policies are guaranteed. My dear first-time voters, cut the clutter and distance the din, for you are the real changemakers and I welcome each one of you in this movement for Democracy. Everyone, please come out and VOTE in large numbers,” he tweeted.

Union home minister Amit Shah appealed separately in Assamese and said, “The second phase of the Lok Sabha elections will be held in Assam today. I urge the people of the state to vote for the formation of a government that can continue the successes that Assam has already achieved in preventing illegal immigration and ensuring peace and progress.”

Appealing to voters in Tripura and West Bengal, Shah wrote, “Voting for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections today, I call on the people of West Bengal and Tripura to vote in large numbers to elect a government that will ensure you corruption-free governance, a safe environment and prevent infiltration while ensuring your citizenship rights.”

Three seats in West Bengal and one seat in Tripura went to the polls on Friday.

Shah, considered as a key strategist of the BJP, asked people of Maharashtra “to form a government free from the shackles of appeasement and nepotism, and one that promotes the culture of the state with the goal of development” and urged in Malayalam “To the youth who are fighting against terrorism, who are keeping the youth away from terrorism, who are rejecting the politics of love, who are promoting the culture of Kerala ‍ to the whole world. Requesting to vote for a government that provides jobs and opportunities.”

Similarly, he said in Kannada, “I request you to vote for a government that prioritizes women’s safety, rejects appeasement politics, upholds Karnataka’s dignity, alleviates water scarcity, strengthens citizen security and develops world-class infrastructure.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who would be campaigning in northern Karnataka, urged the voters to decide “if the next government will be of ‘a few billionaires’ or of ‘140 crore Indians’.”

“Today is the second phase of this historic election which is going to decide the fate of the country. Your vote will decide whether the next government will be of ‘a few billionaires’ or of ‘140 crore Indians’,” Gandhi tweeted, “Therefore, it is the duty of every citizen to step out of their homes today and become a ‘soldier of the Constitution’ and vote to protect democracy. #Vote4INDIA.”

The states and the UT where polling will take place in this leg are: Kerala (20/20), Karnataka (14/28), Rajasthan (13/25), Uttar Pradesh (8/80), Maharashtra (8/48), Madhya Pradesh (6/29), Assam (5/14), Bihar (5/40), Chhattisgarh (3/11), West Bengal (3/42), Manipur (1/2), Tripura (1/2), and Jammu & Kashmir (1/5).

Both Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) and Ghaziabad, two key cities of NCR, have also gone to poll.