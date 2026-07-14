Bidadi survey team attacked, 2 attempt to murder cases filed

Police in Ramanagara district on Monday registered two attempted murder cases after government officials deputed to carry out a land survey for the proposed Bidadi Township project were allegedly attacked in Mandalahalli village, officers aware of the matter said.

India News

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Sub inspector B Annaiah said two cases were registered on complaints by a government surveyor and Ramanagara Rural police inspector Murali, who was injured during the alleged confrontation.

The officials were deputed by the joint measurement committee, said the officer. The incident occurred after hundreds of farmers staged a road blockade demanding the withdrawal of the project.

A group of local women allegedly struck government officials with brooms while others pelted stones at their vehicles. “ We have not arrested anybody so far and have launched an investigation,” Annaiah said.

He also claimed that clashes between locals began after a group of villagers in support of the project also allegedly arrived at the site..

When the crowd refused to disperse, officers cleared the area and escorted the survey team to safety, he said. Additional police personnel have since been deployed in the village to prevent further unrest.

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{{^usCountry}} The protesting farmers said they would continue their agitation until the government withdrew the township proposal. “We are ready to sacrifice our lives, but we will never part with our land for the township project,” said a protestor. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The protesting farmers said they would continue their agitation until the government withdrew the township proposal. “We are ready to sacrifice our lives, but we will never part with our land for the township project,” said a protestor. {{/usCountry}}

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Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy claimed that the bofficials had reached the village without informing residents in advance.

“However, women farmers should not take the law into their own hands. We are with the farmers. Several legal efforts are already under way to stop the township project. There is no need for panic. The government is responsible for creating this unpleasant situation in the village, and the police must also act with restraint,” he said.