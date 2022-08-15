Independence Day: Joe Biden invokes Gandhi, calls India indispensable partner

US president Joe Biden invoked Mahatma Gandhi and recalled his "enduring message of truth and non-violence" as he wished India on completing 75 years of freedom. India and the United States are indispensable partners, Biden said, underlining that the two countries celebrate the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.

Stressing that the vibrant Indian-American community in the US "has made us a more innovative, inclusive, and stronger nation," Biden highlighted that the "U.S.-India Strategic Partnership is grounded in our shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity. Our partnership is further strengthened by the deep bonds between our people."

The US has about four million Indian-Americans, a statement by the White House highlighted. Expressing confidence in the US-India alliance, Biden said that both nations would continue to work together to uphold the rules-based system, promote greater peace, prosperity, and security for their citizens, advance a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and jointly tackle the problems the world faces.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also extended warm wishes to India and said, “on this day, we reflect on democratic values that we share & honour people of India who're building a brighter future.” "I am confident that, as two great democracies, our partnership will continue to contribute to the security and prosperity of our peoples and the global good. Happy Independence Day, India!," Blinken further said.

Diplomatic relations with India and the American Embassy at New Delhi were established on November 1, 1946, when the U.S. The Department of State raised the American Mission at New Delhi to an Embassy.

