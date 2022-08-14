Independence Day 2022: Get freedom from these 5 harmful habits

Independence Day 2022 : On August 15, India will commemorate 75 years of freedom. It is an occasion to celebrate liberation from oppression, tyranny, and injustice. However, despite the passage of time, our contemporary yet unhealthy lives continue to enslave us. Because of our obsession with the rat race, harmful behaviours have started to become the standard for us.

On this Independence day let's take freedom from all those bad habits that are destroying our lifestyle and health. Let's promise ourselves to get away from these 5 most common yet harmful habits. (Also read: Independence Day 2022: Tips to break free from toxic people)

1. Not sleeping enough

Do you recall the last time you slept soundly for 8 to 9 hours? Our hectic schedules and way of life have reduced the quality of our sleep. Not getting enough sleep can be bad for your body in several ways. Your immune system will deteriorate, which will cause a chain reaction. You'll develop a susceptibility to illness. Your ability to pay attention will gradually decline, and this will also have an impact on your cognitive abilities. It will be impossible for your brain to keep up with the demands placed on it. Lack of sleep may even make you more likely to develop diabetes and high blood pressure. The health of your mind and body depends on maintaining a sleep pattern and getting enough rest.

2. Not drinking enough water

The most important resource for our bodies, yet one that most of us overlook, is water. Aim for at least 8 glasses of water each day. Lack of water consumption can cause dehydration, which can diminish the secretion of digestive juices and cause health issues like indigestion and acid reflux. Approximately 80% of what makes up a human is water. It is crucial to have enough water each day because our bodies depend on it for every organ, cell, and tissue to function correctly.

3. Eating junk food

The mindless need for and dependence on fast food is yet another habit that is enslaving us. They are delicious and reasonably priced, which makes them hard to resist. What's worse is that many individuals prefer pre-packaged meals that are even more harmful. Junk food should be avoided because it is unhealthy for metabolism, blood sugar, blood pressure, and the heart. Regular eaters might already be dealing with symptoms including overeating, obesity, mood changes, and insomnia. Let's make the move to clean eating on this Independence Day before it's too late.

4. Drinking too much tea and coffee

Too much of good things can be bad things. That mantra holds true for drinking tea and coffee. Too much caffeine has been linked to sleep disruption, heartburn, headaches, and anxiety. If you regularly drink too much tea and coffee, in the long run, you may get insomnia, digestive issues, and high blood pressure. Caffeine causes alertness but when it leaves your system, you are bound to experience rebound fatigue.

5. Listening to loud music

Many of us listen to music for extended periods of time while working, travelling, or even sleeping with our headphones plugged in. We almost never consider how susceptible to a hearing loss we are when exposed to loud music and noise for lengthy periods of time. Although you might not immediately notice anything alarming, you will undoubtedly regret turning the volume up too loud a few years from now. If you observe a ringing in your ears, it is a clear indication that harm has already been done. Be careful, and lower the volume if someone sitting next to you can hear what you're playing.

