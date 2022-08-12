Independence Day 2022: Tips to break free from toxic people

Independence Day 2022: Every year, August 15 is celebrated as Independence Day in order to celebrate the freedom and the independence that we have achieved after struggling for two hundred years under the British rule. It is observed to respect the struggles and the sacrifices done by the heroes of the country who put their life on the line in order to get the freedom for the country. The tricolour is hoisted and patriotic songs are sung on this day. We also remember the freedom fighters and their tales of heroism and get motivated from it.

While we celebrate the freedom of the nation, it is also important to celebrate and observe freedom in our own lives. We may have left the shackles of the British rule, but sometimes we get entangled within the tortures of toxic people. On this Independence Day, let’s celebrate freedom in its truest sense and how we can break free from everything and everyone that hold us back. Here are a few tips:

Reality: Toxic people have the habit of creating their own reality which may be different from the truth. We often get driven to their version of reality where we lose our individuality. We should be careful to not be drawn towards their truth.

Pay attention: The toxic traits of people show up in the way they make us feel. Sometimes what they say and what they do are completely opposite and we are not able to make difference. But, if we pay attention to how they make us feel, we will know how to break free from them.

Speak up: Sometimes, all it takes to break free from toxicity is the voice and the courage to stand up against it. We should learn to speak up and call out toxic people.

Self-love: Practising self-love can help us to put ourselves first and not get drawn to other people’s behaviors and toxicity.

Say no: No is a very powerful word and it can save us from a lot of toxicity.