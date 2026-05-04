Bihar: 6 dead, several injured as storm, lightning and fire ravage villages in East Champaran

At least six people died and several others got injured after storm, lightning, and fire ravages villages in East Champaran, Bihar. 6 dead, several injured as storm, lightning and fire ravage villages in Bihar. (PTI @screengrab)

The video shows fire spreading rapidly across the area, with residents seen fleeing for safety and trying to save themselves.

In a separate incident, five people were killed and 10 others injured after a container truck rammed into a bus and a pickup vehicle in Bihar’s Rohtas district on Monday, officials said.

The incident took place around 3:30 am near Belwaiya Mathiya Mor on the Ara-Mohania National Highway under Dinara police station limits in the district.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed grief over the deaths and announced ex gratia compensation of ₹4 lakh each for the dependents of the deceased, officials said.

According to a statement issued by the CMO, "Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed deep condolences over the untimely death of the five people, and prayed to the almighty to grant strength to the bereaved families."

The deceased have been identified as Ashok Kumar Singh (45), Pintu Kumar (35), and Rameshwar Singh (38), all residents of Mathiya village, Chhotu Kumar (20) of Misraulia village, and Ramvrat Singh (44) of Bhagwanpur village in Kaimur district.

Dinara SHO Dharmendra Prasad said, "All the victims were returning to their village after attending a tilak ceremony. Near the village turn, people had stopped the bus and pickup vehicle, and were getting down when an uncontrolled container truck crashed into them, resulting in five deaths and injuries to 10 others."

He added that the container truck has been seized, but the driver managed to flee.

"The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination at Sasaram Sadar Hospital, and later handed over to the families," Prasad added.

The injured were taken to the Dinara Primary Health Centre for treatment, where doctors referred them to Sasaram Sadar Hospital after providing first aid.

Two of the injured have also been referred to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, officials said.