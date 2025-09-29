Bihar assembly poll dates likely next week, final voter list on September 30: Report

The Election Commission of India is expected to release the schedule for the Bihar assembly election next week. As per a report by news agency PTI, the dates will be released after the final voter list is published, which is expected on Tuesday, September 30. The draft electoral rolls were published on August 1 and were open for "claims and objections" by individuals and political parties till September 1. A total of 7.24 crore electors were listed in the draft rolls.(Reuters)

Bihar elections likely to start end October

As per the PTI report, the first phase of voting is likely to be held after the Chhath festival in late October. Chhath puja will be observed from October 25 to 28, meaning that the Bihar polls will begin late October or the first week of November.

Meanwhile, at least 470 observers are being deployed by the polling body for Bihar assembly polls and certain assembly bypolls.

Sources close to the matter added that a briefing of general, police and expenditure observers is expected to take place on October 3.

Final voter list likely on Tuesday

The PTI report further added that the final voter list of Bihar will be published on Tuesday. This electoral list comes following the conclusion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) which was held after a gap of 22 years in the state.

The draft electoral rolls were published on August 1 and were open for "claims and objections" by individuals and political parties till September 1. A total of 7.24 crore electors were listed in the draft rolls.

The SIR exercise in Bihar erupted a row between opposition political parties and the Election Commission.

Led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhis ‘vote chori’ charge, many opposition leaders claimed that Bihar SIR will disenfranchise crores of genuine citizens of their voting rights.

Also Read | 'Will set aside entire exercise if…': Supreme Court's big warning to EC over Bihar SIR drive

However, the Election Commission responded to these claims during a press conference in August and said it will not allow any eligible citizen to be left out of the voter list.

The tenure of the current government in Bihar is set to conclude on November 22.

Following the 2020 election, of the 243 seats in the Bihar assembly, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consisted of 125, with the BJP having 74 MLAs, JD(U)-43, HAM(S)-4, with the support of two independent candidates.

Opposition's INDIA Bloc got 110 members, with the RJD leading with 75 MLAs, followed by Congress with 19, CPI(ML)-Liberation with 12, CPI(M) and CPI with two each.