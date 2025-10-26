Will identify infiltrators, delete from voters’ lists: Amit Shah in Bihar

“Our government will handpick and throw out every single infiltrator from India... They will be detected and deported to their countries.”

“Let Rahul Gandhi launch yatras to protect these infiltrators. It does not matter. He cannot protect infiltrators by taking out ‘Ghuspetiya Bachao Yatra’,” Shah said, referring to the Congress leader’s recent Voter Adhikar Yatra against “vote chori (vote theft)”.

Addressing back-to-back rallies in Khagaria, Munger and Nalanda constituencies, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said the upcoming elections will decide whether “jungle raj” or “vikas raj” will return to Bihar.

Patna : Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that every infiltrator would be detected, deleted from voter lists and deported to their countries, as he slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the INDIA bloc for “protecting” illegal immigrants in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls in the state.

Shah noted that if the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Opposition bloc comes to power in the state, the era of “jungle raj” would return. “This election will decide whether ‘jungle raj’ will return to Bihar or the state remains on the path of development. If the government of Lalu-Rabri is formed, only ‘jungle raj’ will come, and if the NDA comes to power, a developed Bihar will make its mark in the entire country,” he said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and CM Nitish Kumar ji want overall development of Bihar, but Lalu Prasad wants ‘vikas’ (prosperity) of his family only. People don’t want the return of ‘jungle raj’ in the state.”

Shah also hit out at RJD leader and Opposition chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav over his remarks on law and order. “I was listening to former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad’s son (Tejashwi Yadav) talking about loot, murder and crime in Bihar. This is, ‘sau chuhe kha kar, billi haj ko chali’,” he said. “Under the RJD’s rule, industries fled from the state, and they turned Bihar into a backward state. Under the leadership of Nitish Babu, the NDA freed Bihar from ‘jungle raj’, ended dynastic politics and the biggest thing is that we worked to free Bihar from Naxalism.”

Shah claimed that Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar is working for the state’s development while “Lalu Prasad wants to make his son the chief minister, and Sonia Gandhi wants to make her son the Prime Minister”. “Only PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar can care for the sons and daughters of Bihar.”

The Union minister noted that the ruling National Democratic Alliance’s policy banked on infrastructure for the poll-bound state. “There should be schools and colleges with all infrastructural facilities, medicines on time, irrigation facilities for farmers, and water supply in every home. Bihar will now move forward on these principles,” he said.

He also claimed that the Modi-led Union government has focused on security and economic growth, highlighting the improved ranking of the country’s economy to fourth in the world, and to third by 2027. “In addition, PM Modi has also worked to secure the country. Under the Modi government, we killed terrorists by entering their safe hideouts,” he added.

“PM Modi has made our country safe. During the UPA government, Pakistan attacked every day. Driven by the greed for vote bank, Sonia, Manmohan, and Lalu governments remained silent.”

He also noted that the polls in Bihar are taking place in two phases –– November 6 and 11 –– due to the NDA’s strong governance, noting that assembly polls took place in six phases during Lalu Prasad’s regime in the state. “Next time, elections in Bihar will be held in a single phase...vote for the NDA only,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)