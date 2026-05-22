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Bihar ATS arrests Muzaffarpur man on charges of spying for Pakistan

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Bihar Police on Friday arrested a man from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on charges of allegedly spying for Pakistan

Published on: May 22, 2026 05:58 pm IST
By Avinash Kumar, Patna
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The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Bihar Police on Friday arrested a man from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on charges of allegedly spying for Pakistan by sharing photos, videos and location details of sensitive sites with foreign handlers through encrypted messaging platforms.

Mohammad Mustafa from Ratanpur village in Muzaffarpur was arrested during a raid conducted on the basis of confidential information, officials said.

Mohammad Mustafa from Ratanpur village in Muzaffarpur was arrested during a raid conducted on the basis of confidential information, officials said.

According to the investigating agency, Mustafa was in constant touch with foreign handlers, sending photos and videos of important and sensitive places in the country through social media platforms and encrypted messaging apps. The geographical locations of these places were also shared.

Mustafa was allegedly associated with a Pakistani arms smuggling gang led by Shahzad Bhatti and his associates, including Rana Hunain, a senior ATS official said.

The official said that Bhatti is identified as a Pakistan-based underworld figure who operates a sophisticated criminal network with deep ties to Pakistan’s intelligence agencies. “He is described as a key proxy for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence, tasked with orchestrating cross-border terror modules and recruiting Indian youth through social media platforms to carry out high-profile strikes,” he added.

Earlier, a suspect identified as Mohammad Naushad Ali, a resident of Harchanda village in Muzaffarpur, was arrested from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh on charges of sending confidential information abroad.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

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