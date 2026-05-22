Bihar ATS arrests Muzaffarpur man on charges of spying for Pakistan

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Bihar Police on Friday arrested a man from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district on charges of allegedly spying for Pakistan by sharing photos, videos and location details of sensitive sites with foreign handlers through encrypted messaging platforms.

Mohammad Mustafa from Ratanpur village in Muzaffarpur was arrested during a raid conducted on the basis of confidential information, officials said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mohammad Mustafa from Ratanpur village in Muzaffarpur was arrested during a raid conducted on the basis of confidential information, officials said.

According to the investigating agency, Mustafa was in constant touch with foreign handlers, sending photos and videos of important and sensitive places in the country through social media platforms and encrypted messaging apps. The geographical locations of these places were also shared.

Mustafa was allegedly associated with a Pakistani arms smuggling gang led by Shahzad Bhatti and his associates, including Rana Hunain, a senior ATS official said.

The official said that Bhatti is identified as a Pakistan-based underworld figure who operates a sophisticated criminal network with deep ties to Pakistan’s intelligence agencies. “He is described as a key proxy for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence, tasked with orchestrating cross-border terror modules and recruiting Indian youth through social media platforms to carry out high-profile strikes,” he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} An ATS official familiar with the matter said that several digital pieces of evidence, including objectionable and anti-national materials, were found on Mustafa’s cell phone. During the scanning of his phone, police retrieved deleted chats, backups, data and active messaging apps, which revealed suspicious activities, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An ATS official familiar with the matter said that several digital pieces of evidence, including objectionable and anti-national materials, were found on Mustafa’s cell phone. During the scanning of his phone, police retrieved deleted chats, backups, data and active messaging apps, which revealed suspicious activities, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The ATS is now conducting an in-depth investigation into Mustafa’s travel history, call detail records, social media activities and financial transactions. They are trying to identify others involved in the network and ascertain whether foreign funding was taking place. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ATS is now conducting an in-depth investigation into Mustafa’s travel history, call detail records, social media activities and financial transactions. They are trying to identify others involved in the network and ascertain whether foreign funding was taking place. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “He has been booked under serious sections related to espionage, anti-national activities and national security. The interrogation of Mustafa is going on and possibility of big revelations in this case in the coming days,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He has been booked under serious sections related to espionage, anti-national activities and national security. The interrogation of Mustafa is going on and possibility of big revelations in this case in the coming days,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Earlier, a suspect identified as Mohammad Naushad Ali, a resident of Harchanda village in Muzaffarpur, was arrested from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh on charges of sending confidential information abroad.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Avinash Kumar ...Read More Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON