Bihar boat capsize: Raghopur death toll rises to 13; state administration launches probe into incident

The death toll in a boat capsize incident in Bihar's Raghopur has now increased to 13. According to Vaishali district magistrate Varsha Singh, the majority of the deceased have been identified as minors.

Bihar State Disaster Response Force during a search and rescue operation in the Ganga River following the capsizing of an overcrowded boat near Rampur Shyamchand village in the Raghopur. (ANI Screnngrab)

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Six people have been rescued and are undergoing treatment at the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital, Patna.

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Singh said all the deceased have been identified, and an ex gratia of ₹4 lakh each to the bereaved families has been given. Among the deceased, nine are girls, while four are boys, with the youngest identified as a six-year-old boy and the oldest a 16-year-old girl.

"All the aspects of how the tragedy occurred are being probed. The administration is also probing how the boatman who ferried the passengers at night managed to operate his boat. It was a private boat, and we are looking into his background," the DM said.

The accident happened on the Ganga River on Tuesday evening. As per officials, the boat capsized likely due to an imbalance; however, the reason behind the tragedy remains unclear.

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{{^usCountry}} The DM confirmed that around 20 people were on board the boat, adding that some of them swam ashore. Rescue agencies, led by state and national disaster relief forces, continued the search operation all night. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DM confirmed that around 20 people were on board the boat, adding that some of them swam ashore. Rescue agencies, led by state and national disaster relief forces, continued the search operation all night. {{/usCountry}}

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The people on the boat were heading to join a feast. Amidst the rising water level and strong currents of the river, the boat suddenly sank into deep water and crashed, causing most of the people to drown. When the local people saw the scene, they immediately began rescue operations at their level and informed the administration.

Chief minister Samrat Choudhary, in a X post on his official handle, had expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of minors in a boat capsize, calling the incident heart-wrenching and saddening.

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The CM had announced that families of the deceased would be given four lakh rupees each as ex gratia and has directed the administration to conduct rescue operations and ensure that the injured get the best medical care.

Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav also described the incident as tragic and unfortunate.

"Tragic and unfortunate news has been received of a boat capsizing in the Raghopur Diara area. Most of those who drowned were children. May God keep everyone safe. A directive has been issued to coordinate with local people, the administration and officials to speed up relief, rescue and treatment operations", the RJD leader wrote on X.

Yadav represents the Raghopur assembly constituency, one of the riverine areas in Vaishali district. The opposition leader is also scheduled to visit the site of the capsize after returning from New Delhi.