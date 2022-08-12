Bihar CM on Tejashwi's promise of 10 lakh jobs to youth: 'What he has said is…'

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday defended his deputy Tejashwi Yadav's assertion that the government will follow up on his ambitious electoral promise of job creation in the state. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, as a chief ministerial candidate in 2020 Bihar assembly elections, had promised that he will provide 10 lakh jobs to the youth if his party forms the government. (Also Read | Nitish Kumar on being seen as PM face, opposition unity: ‘Want to unite….’)

After Nitish Kumar's return to the Mahagathbandhan, or grand alliance, and Tejashwi's inclusion in the government as the deputy chief minister, the RJD leader was asked if he will be able to fulfil the promise he made during the 2020 state election campaign. He insisted that the issue has already been discussed with the Bihar CM and as soon as the floor test is over, his government will work to fulfil the promise.

When the chief minister was asked about his deputy's claim, the Janata Dal (United) leader said, "It is right. We are making efforts and we will try our best...What he has said is right. All efforts will be made for it."

Kumar also dismissed the objections on Yadav's upgraded security cover as "nonsense". The RJD leader's security cover was upgraded to Z+ following recommendations from the security committee.

“Why should they object to it? He is the Deputy CM. Why should he not get it? They speak nonsense, it is all useless,” he said.

On the question of him being projected as opposition's prime ministerial face for the 2024 general elections, the Bihar chief minister said he has “no such thoughts” and he will work on bringing the opposition parties on the same page.

"I say this with folded hands, I have no such thoughts...My work is to work for everyone. I will make an effort to see that all the Opposition parties work together. If they do, it will be good..," he said.

"We would want to unite everyone. I am doing positive work. I am receiving a lot of phone calls, I am doing everything. I will do everything but first I will do my work here," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

