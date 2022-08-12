Ex-JD(U) leader Pavan Varma exits TMC as Nitish returns to Grand Alliance

Former JD(U) leader and diplomat Pavan Varma on Friday resigned from the Trinamool Congress, days after Nitish Kumar returned to the Mahagathbandhan, breaking JD(U)'s alliance with the NDA in Bihar. Pavan Varma was sacked from the JD(U) over the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act as he did not agree with the stand of Nitish Kumar on the issue. He then joined the Trinamool Congress. Also Read | Nitish Kumar on being seen as PM face, opposition unity: ‘Want to unite….’

Dear @MamataOfficial ji, Please accept my resignation from the @AITCofficial. I want to thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me, and for your affection and courtesies. I look forward to remaining in touch. Wishing you all the best, and with warm regards, Pavan K. Varma — Pavan K. Varma (@PavanK_Varma) August 12, 2022

"Dear @MamataOfficial ji, Please accept my resignation from the @AITCofficial. I want to thank you for the warm welcome accorded to me, and for your affection and courtesies. I look forward to remaining in touch. Wishing you all the best, and with warm regards, Pavan K. Varma," Varma tweeted making his resignation from the party official.

Pavan Varma had sought a clarification from Nitish Kumar on the party's stand on supporting BJP beyond Bihar. Before being expelled from the JD(U), he had written a letter to Nitish Kumar in which he said the chief minister expressed grave concerns and apprehensions about the BJP-RSS combine on several occasions, in private. Though Varma has not spelt out his future plan, his return to the JD(U) seems obvious now that Nitish Kumar broke his alliance with the BJP.

The same emotion that Nitish Kumar was not happy with his alliance with the BJP has been echoed by former JD(U) leader and election strategist Prashant Kishor who said Nitish Kumar was never comfortable with the BJP since 2017.

