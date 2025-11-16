Bihar election results 2025 live: Rohini Acharya says ‘thrown out, abused’ after 'quitting politics' post
Bihar election results 2025 live: The NDA secured a huge victory in the Bihar elections, and the BJP emerged as the single largest party. Meanwhile, a fresh row has erupted after Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter said that she was quitting politics.
Bihar election results 2025 live: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured a clear victory in the Bihar assembly elections, leaving the BJP as the single-largest party in the assembly and pushing the RJD-Congress led Mahagathbandhan to upsetting results. Leaders in the NDA said on Saturday that the government formation in Bihar would take place in two or three days....Read More
Meanwhile, the Yadav family is facing another major crisis aside from the defeat in the polls. Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter and RJD leader Rohini Acharya said on Saturday that she was quitting politics.
Bihar election results 2025 | Key points
The ruling NDA secured 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. The BJP won 89 seats, becoming the single largest party in Bihar. JD(U) won 85 seats.
The RJD suffered a major loss as what was once the single largest party despite being in the opposition has now been reduced to 25 seats. Congress won six seats.
NDA leaders told HT on Saturday that the government formation process would begin in two to three days, once all victorious MLAs, many of whom were still in their constituencies, reached Patna.
Meanwhile, Lalu Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya said that she was "quitting politics" and "disowning" her family on Saturday. She blamed two close aides of her brother Tejashwi Yadav for the result.
Bihar election results 2025 live: Rohini drops bombshell after RJD defeat in polls
Bihar election results 2025 live: Rohini's bombshell came just a day after the opposition Mahagathbandhan, of whom the RJD was the largest party, put up a disappointing show in the assembly polls and could only bag 25 seats. It was RJD's one of its worst electoral performances in the last 10 years. Read more here.
Bihar election results 2025 live: Rohini Acharya targets Tejashwi after ‘quitting politics’ post
Bihar election results 2025 live: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter, Rohini Acharya, on Saturday spoke for the first time after announcing her decision to quit politics and sever ties with her family, alleging that she was “thrown out of the house, disgraced, abused, and even hit with a chappal". She said, “I don't have a family. You should go and ask Tejashwi Yadav, Sanjay Yadav, and Rameez. They are the ones who threw me out of the family."