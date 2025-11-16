Bihar election results 2025 live: Rohini Acharya says ‘thrown out, abused’ after 'quitting politics' post

Meanwhile, the Yadav family is facing another major crisis aside from the defeat in the polls. Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter and RJD leader Rohini Acharya said on Saturday that she was quitting politics.

Bihar election results 2025 | Key points

The ruling NDA secured 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. The BJP won 89 seats, becoming the single largest party in Bihar. JD(U) won 85 seats.

The RJD suffered a major loss as what was once the single largest party despite being in the opposition has now been reduced to 25 seats. Congress won six seats.

NDA leaders told HT on Saturday that the government formation process would begin in two to three days, once all victorious MLAs, many of whom were still in their constituencies, reached Patna.

Meanwhile, Lalu Yadav’s daughter Rohini Acharya said that she was "quitting politics" and "disowning" her family on Saturday. She blamed two close aides of her brother Tejashwi Yadav for the result.