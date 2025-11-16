'Left me orphaned': Rohini Acharya's fresh remark day after quitting RJD, politics

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav with his wife and party leader Rabri Devi and their daughter and party candidate from the Saran Lok Sabha seat Rohini Acharya (Afta Alam Siddique/ANI)

A day after quitting politics and her father's party Rashtriya Janata Dal, Rohini Acharya has laid out fresh allegations which led to her abrupt resignation from the party. Taking to X on Sunday, the RJD candidate from the Saran Lok Sabha seat shared that she had “filthy abuses, slippers' hurled at her.

“Yesterday, a daughter, a sister, a married woman, a mother was humiliated, filthy abuses were hurled at her, a slipper was raised to hit her. I did not compromise on my self-respect, I did not surrender the truth, and solely because of this, I had to endure this insult,” she wrote on X.

“Yesterday, a daughter, out of compulsion, left behind her crying parents and sisters and came away; they tore me away from my maternal home... They left me orphaned. May none of you ever walk my path, may no family ever have a daughter-sister like Rohini 🙏” she added further.

On Saturday, Tejashwi Yadav's sister took to social media and stated that she will be quitting politics and has "disowned" her family.

“I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family … This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do …nd I’m taking all the blame’s” she wrote in a post on X.

Rohini's bombshell comes a day after the opposition bloc led by RJD suffered an embarrassing defeat in the Bihar assembly election 2025 results.

I don't have a family. You should go and ask Tejashwi Yadav, Sanjay Yadav, and Rameez. They are the ones who threw me out of the family. They do not want to take any responsibility… The whole nation is asking why the party failed like this. When you take the names of Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, you are thrown out of the house, disgraced, and abused,” she told reporters from the Patna airport.