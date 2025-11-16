Rohini Acharya quits RJD, blames Sanjay Yadav, Tejashwi | What we know about Yadav family feud
Updated on: Nov 16, 2025 09:45 am IST
Sanjay Yadav, who is a Rajya Sabha MP from the RJD, is reportedly considered a close aide of Tejashwi Yadav.
A day after Rashtriya Janata Dal's embarrassing defeat in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, their chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav's sister and party president Lalu Prasad's daughter dropped a bombshell on Saturday saying that she is quitting politics and “disowning” her family.
“I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family … This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do …nd I’m taking all the blame’s” she wrote in a post on X.
What we know so far-
- Rohini's bombshell came just a day after the opposition Mahagathbandhan, of whom the RJD was the largest party, put up a disappointing show in the assembly polls and could only bag 25 seats. It was RJD's one of its worst electoral performances in the last 10 years.
- While announcing her decision to quit politics and disowning her family, Rohini attributed her decision to Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, both of whom are considered close aids of her brother Tejashwi Yadav.
- Sanjay Yadav, who is a Rajya Sabha MP from the RJD, is reportedly considered a close aide of Tejashwi Yadav and Rameez Alam is Tejashwi's old friend and comes from a political family in Uttar Pradesh.
- After her post on X, Rohini addressed the media on Saturday at the Patna airport before boarding a flight to Delhi and expressed her frustration by saying that she has “no family” and that the questions should be asked from Sanjay Yadav, Rameez, and Tejashwi Yadav.
- She also levelled serious allegations, without taking any names, and said that if anyone takes the name of Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, they're “disgraced”, “abused”.
- “I don't have a family. You should go and ask Tejashwi Yadav, Sanjay Yadav, and Rameez. They are the ones who threw me out of the family. They do not want to take any responsibility… The whole nation is asking why the party failed like this. When you take the names of Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, you are thrown out of the house, disgraced, and abused,” news agency PTI quoted her saying.
- Shedding some light on behind-the-scenes of the Yadav family fued, a leader of the oppostion Grand Alliance, also called Mahagathbandhan, told Hindustan Times that “there is more to what meets the eye”.
- “There is more to what meets the eye. Rohini has issues with Sanjay Yadav pertaining to the latter’s stature as a key aide of Tejashwi. There could be some internal squabbling in the family, which led to Rohini making the post,” the leader said on condition of anonymity.
- This is not the first time tensions have flared between Rohini and Sanjay Yadav. Earlier as well, there were speculation that Rohini, who contested the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from the Saran seat and lost, was upset with her brother Tejashwi and his close aide Sanjay over not being given more clout in the party. However, they had later dismissed reports of tensions between them.
- Sanjay Yadav has not yet reacted to Rohini's claims and announcement.
