Rohini Acharya quits RJD, blames Sanjay Yadav, Tejashwi | What we know about Yadav family feud

A day after Rashtriya Janata Dal's embarrassing defeat in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, their chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav's sister and party president Lalu Prasad's daughter dropped a bombshell on Saturday saying that she is quitting politics and “disowning” her family. After dropping the bombshell, Rohini Acharya addressed the media on Saturday expressed her frustration by saying that she has “no family”. (PTI)

“I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family … This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez had asked me to do …nd I’m taking all the blame’s” she wrote in a post on X.

What we know so far-