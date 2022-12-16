Bihar hooch tragedy: Shock, grief shroud villages

“The dereliction of duty on part of Marhaura SDPO Indrajeet Baitha has also come to light and his transfer and departmental proceedings against him have been recommended,” he added.

“We have conducted intensive raids across the district in the last 48 hours and nabbed 126 hooch traders. More than 4,000 litres of illicit liquor have also been seized,” he said.

Saran district magistrate Rajesh Meena assured action against erring officials. He said 17 postmortem exams were conducted on Wednesday and 11 on Thursday.

“We have also arrested four suspects and lodged FIRs with Isuapur and Masrakh police stations,” he said.

The Bihar Police has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the tragedy. Saran SP Kumar said the station house officer of Masrakh police station, Ritesh Mishra, and chowkidar Vikash Tewari have been suspended.

Chhapra civil surgeon Dr Sagar Dulal Sinha said around 18 people are undergoing treatment in Patna Medical College and Hospital and Chhapra Sadar hospital.

“The toll may go further up, as several people are battling for their lives in hospitals, having already lost their eyesight. The hospital here is good for nothing and is just referring patients, who are mostly critical, to bigger hospitals. The ambulances are visible, the spotlight of the entire nation has shifted here. It is certainly the biggest hooch tragedy in recent years,” a local resident said, asking not to be named.

Locals here say more than 40 people have died in the tragedy. The police have begun a search in the area, suspecting that several may have fallen ill but are not seeking treatment to avoid being probed.

Barely 4km away from the Patna-Siwan main road, Masrakh is once again in the spotlight. In 2013, 23 children died in the worst ever case of mid-day meal poisoning the state witnessed.

Rupesh’s mother-in-law, Lal Munni Devi, said most of the victims belonged to families below poverty line (BPL) and eked out a living on a daily basis. “Now, the entire family will suffer. Rupesh’s kids are too young,” she said.

“Masrakhpolice station area alone has lost 28 lives, including 12 from Bahrauli panchayat. People here are in shock. I know of three people who have been cremated without a postmortem exam,” he adds.

Saran superintendent of police (SP) Santosh Kumar said “the police have always acted when anybody complained against any person, including liquor smugglers or suppliers”.

Bahrauli panchayat mukhiya Ajit Kumar Singg corroborated the statement, saying the supplies mostly came from outside Masrakh through tankers. “The suppliers reaching here so easily speak about their clout. All those who consumed Tuesday’s supply either died or are battling for their life. The victims’ families are being threatened after the hooch tragedy. They are being forced to cremate the bodies without a postmortem exam,” he said.

“A 250ml pouch is available for ₹30-50,” Pawan Kumar Shah, a resident of Ishuapur, said.

Local residents say liquor is easily available illegally in Jaddu More, Ghoghiyan, Barwaghat, Chand Barwa, Khajuli and Gopalbari areas.

Sale and consumption of alcohol was completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016. However, illegal sale of liquor continued in the state, resulting in as many as 30 hooch tragedies in the last five years, and raising questions over its patchy implementation.

The five members of Shah’s family who died are Chandeshwar Shah, Rupesh Shah, Kamlesh Shah, Suraj Shah and Naresh Shah. While Rupesh worked in a yarn factory in Surat, Suraj worked in a cotton mill in Punjab. The duo had come during Chhath puja, in the end of October, and overstayed due to a family function. Kamlesh and Suraj were brothers.

The family in the nearby house is also wailing, lamenting the death of Suraj Shah, Chandeshwar’s youngest relative who also died in the tragedy. Suraj is survived by his 21-year-old wife, Runa Devi, and a four-year-old son.

