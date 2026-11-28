Bihar’s food and consumer protection minister Ashok Choudhary has resigned from the post of assistant professor in the department of political science, AN College, Patna after a row under the matter of “office of profit”.

Bihar food and consumer protection minister Ashok Choudhary (PTI) more less

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The registrar of Patliputra University (PPU), Patna, Prof Abu Bakar confirmed this, without giving further details regarding speculations about the date from which his resignation would be effective.

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“After being selected by the Bihar State University Service Commission, I joined and applied for leave immediately. However, there has been no decision on my leave application due to which I have decided to resign,” the minister said in his resignation letter, cited by a university official who said that the letter would be put before the Syndicate.

Choudhary has been an MLC since March 17, 2021, while he was appointed as assistant professor in 2026 and his term in the Legislative Council would end on March 16, 2027.

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{{^usCountry}} He said his case was not an isolated one, as it had been made out to be, and being a party leader, he would not like to embarrass his party. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said his case was not an isolated one, as it had been made out to be, and being a party leader, he would not like to embarrass his party. {{/usCountry}}

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“Many legislators have been appointed assistant professors with me as well as before me and the law is one for all. I was appointed after full scrutiny and through a laid down process and my joining was also not hidden from anyone. If some people don’t want me to continue as assistant professor, there is no point continuing,” Choudhary said.

Nearly nine months after joining, Choudhary came under intense pressure over the ‘office of profit’ issue after the matter escalated from the Lok Bhawan and was referred to the Advocate General, who in turn sought discussion on the issue.

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“The file had been returned to the Lok Bhawan from the AG office around a week ago. He had sought discussion on the matter with the secretary and the OSD-J of the Lok Bhawan and the VC of Pataliputra University, which is yet to happen,” said an official of AG office.

The controversy arose as Choudhary applied for lien or leave without pay just a day after his joining on February 17, 2026 and the matter was presented on August 19, 2026 for approval before the University Syndicate, which declined citing the provisions in the Bihar State Universities’ Act, 1976 and proposed to refer the matter to the Lok Bhawan for guidance.

The Lok Bhawan’s OSD (Judicial) had earlier noted that leave could not be sanctioned to an assistant professor during the probation period, as per norms. Another factor cited was that Choudhary was appointed assistant professor while he was still a legislator and minister, while the Act had provision of lien or leave if a professor was elected member of Parliament or State Legislature, not vice versa.

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“While an existing teacher has a built-in statutory safety valve to pause their career via leave without pay, a sitting MLA/MLC attempting to join a university faces an immediate, unresolvable constitutional barrier under Article 191(1)(a). His joining as Asst Professor, while still retaining his status as MLC, should not have been accepted by the University/ college in the absence of any clear provision in this regard,” is how the Lok Bhawan interpreted it.

Choudhary’s appointment was dogged by controversy ahead of the Assembly election and his case was sent back to the Bihar State University Service Commission for certain clarification. As a result, his name did not find place in the list of 18 candidates initially issued by the university for joining, but later his joining was facilitated after election and following go ahead from the Commission.

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The Lok Bhawan also observed that “the post of Assistant Professor is an ‘office of Profit’ even if Dr Ashok Kumar, who is already an MLC, and since the Bihar Legislature Act does not exempt this post under ‘office of Profit’ classification, he does not opt to or does not draw any emoluments related to it”.

“Under the prescribed criteria, the post of Assistant professor is an office of profit and if Dr Ashok Kumar joins the post, which he has joined, he stands disqualified from the post of MLC. However the question of his qualification or disqualification is for the Chairman, Bihar Legislative Council to decide, but, his joining as Asst Professor, while still retaining his status as MLC,should not have been accepted by the University/ college in the absence of any clear provision in this regard, in either Act or Statute.