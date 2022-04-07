Bihar MLC Election Counting Live Updates: Ruling NDA surges ahead of RJD
The legislative council of Bihar consists of a total of 75 seats. The current strength of members in the legislative council is 51 against the total strength of 75, as all 24 seats of the local authority category are vacant since July 2021.
Among the NDA allies, BJP is contesting on 12 seats followed by JD(U) on 11 seats, and Pashupati Paras' Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party on one seat. On the other hand, from the Opposition, RJD is contesting 23 seats while its ally CPI is contesting from the remaining seats.
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 01:08 PM
NDA surges ahead of opposition RJD
Ruling NDA (BJP+JDU) takes lead against opposition RJD. Victorious NDA candidates: Radhacharan Sah (Bhojpur-Buxar), Reena Yadav (Nalanda), Dileep Jaiswal (Purnia), Bhushan Rai (Hajipur), Tarun Kumar (Samastipur).
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 12:40 PM
Voting for all 24 seats held on Monday
The polling for the two dozen seats was held on Monday. The tenure of these 24 seats in the 75-member assembly ended in July last year but the polling was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 12:22 PM
JDU candidate leading from Bhojpur-Buxar
JDU candidate Radhacharan Sah is leading from Bhojpur-Buxar.
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 12:22 PM
First round of counting in Siwan
RJD candidate Vinod Jaiswal from Siwan bagged 1,683 votes, independent candidate Rais Khan received 1,250, and BJP's Manoj Singh has received 1,093 votes in the first round of counting
Thu, 07 Apr 2022 12:14 PM
Counting underway on 24 seats for Bihar MLC polls
