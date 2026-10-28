Bihar MLC election results: BJP wins 2, leads on 1; JDU, RJD, JSP win 1 seat each, Independents 2

Darbhanga district magistrate-cum-assistant returning officer Kaushal Kumar directed the detention of five people following the uproar. "Those detained included 3 counting agents of the BJP candidate and 2 counting agents of RJD candidate", said a DSP rank official. The result was expected to be declared around midnight.

Counting was still on in Darbhanga Graduates’ constituency, with Sarvesh Kumar of the BJP securing 16,115 votes, leading over Anil Kumar Jha (14,615 votes) of the RJD till the filing of this report at 9:45 pm on Wednesday. RJD candidate Anil Kumar Jha was in second place, followed by Mohammad Imtiyaz of the Jan Suraaj party, with 10,227 votes. Tension prevailed at the counting centre during the counting of votes for the Darbhanga graduate constituency in the evening after a dispute broke out between counting agents of the NDA and RJD candidates

The Bihar Legislative Council elections for eight seats boosted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which won two seats on Wednesday – Tirhut Teachers’ and Kosi Graduates’ and was leading in Darbhanga Graduates’ – even as it lost its 30-year stronghold in the Patna Teachers’ constituency out of the four seats it contested.

Who won the Bihar MLC elections, and how many seats did each party get?

Who won the Bihar MLC elections, and how many seats did each party get?

Follow live updates on the MLC election results 2026 here.

The Janata Dal-United [JD(U)], an NDA ally, retained the high-voltage Patna Graduates’ seat despite stiff internal dissension. It, however, lost the other three – Tirhut Graduates’ and the Saran and Darbhanga Teachers’ seats, thus winning a seat less than in 2020.

Dr Sanjeev Kumar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Suresh Prasad Rai of the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) and Independent candidates Rahul Raj and Banshidhar Brijvasi won the Patna, Darbhanga and Saran Teachers’ and the Tirhut Graduates’ seats, respectively. The Congress, which contested five seats, failed to open its tally, dealing a blow to the grand old party.

The Graduates’ results offered the NDA a counterweight to its mixed performance among teachers, as the NDA won the Patna and Kosi Graduates’ seats and led in Darbhanga.

BJP’s Narendra Kumar Yadav, who polled over 10,000 votes, won by a margin of over 2,000 votes, recording a hat-trick of victories in the Kosi Graduates constituency.

The Patna Graduates’ contest remained a major political flashpoint for the JD(U), with Neeraj Kumar, a senior party leader, former minister and sitting MLC, registering a hat-trick of victories. He defeated RJD candidate Dilip Kumar, with JSP’s Dr Anuj Singh trailing in third place.

The Patna Graduates’ contest was marked by open dissent within the JD(U), with Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh campaigning against Neeraj Kumar and backing JSP’s Anuj Singh. The party suspended Anant Singh for six years over alleged anti-party activities. The result was seen as a test of the JD(U)’s ability to contain internal dissent and consolidate support behind its official nominee.

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What the leaders said Calling the result a victory for the party, Neeraj Kumar said, “Dhanbal aur bahubal hara hai. Karyakartabal aur janbal ki jeet hui hai” (Money power and muscle power have lost; the strength of party workers and public support has won). He also credited Nishant’s leadership, saying the result had established him as a leader.

Anant Singh accepted Neeraj’s victory but said he had no regrets about backing the JSP candidate. He maintained that he had differences with Neeraj, rather than the JD(U) itself. On his possible return to the JD(U), Anant Singh said, “The party will know that better.”

The result of the Patna Graduates’ seat strengthens the JD(U)’s position behind its official nominee, though the public disagreement has exposed tensions within its ranks.

Bihar MLC election results The Teachers’ results were otherwise fragmented. Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) candidate Suresh Prasad Rai defeated sitting Congress MLC Madan Mohan Jha in Darbhanga, while BJP rebel Rahul Raj won Saran Teachers’ as an Independent, defeating JD(U)’s Anand Pushkar and JSP’s Afaque Ahmad, who won as an Independent in the April 2023 by-election. Raj secured 3,300 votes against Pushkar’s 2,727, while Ahmad finished third with 2,454.

The most significant setback for the BJP was the defeat of veteran MLC Nawal Kishore Yadav in Patna Teachers’. Yadav, who had won the seat for five consecutive terms, lost to the RJD’s Dr Sanjeev Kumar, handing the opposition a key victory in a constituency the BJP had long held.

The result highlights the limits of the BJP’s organisational strength in a specialised electorate of teachers, even as its candidate Narendra Prasad Singh won the Tirhut Teachers’ seat. Singh defeated Independent candidate Bhushan Jha with 2,945 votes against 2,351. The win also marked a reversal from the 2020 election, when CPI’s Sanjay Kumar Singh defeated Narendra Prasad Singh. The CPI candidate ended third this time.

For political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor, Rai’s victory offers a boost in Darbhanga and expands the JSP’s presence in Bihar’s legislature. It is the party’s second electoral victory after Kishor won the Bankipore Assembly by-election on August 3. However, Afaque Ahmad’s third-place finish in Saran, after winning the constituency’s 2023 by-election as a JSP-backed Independent, tempered the gains.

With the BJP and JD(U) contesting four seats each this year, the saffron party had a better strike rate, winning two seats - the Tirhut Teachers’ and the Kosi Graduates’. It led in the Darbhanga Graduates’ seats, while the JD(U) won the Patna Graduates’ contest.

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The NDA won four seats in the MLC polls in 2020, with the BJP winning the Kosi Graduates' (Narendra Kumar Yadav) and Patna Teachers’ (Nawal Kishore Yadav) seats, and the JD(U) pocketing the Patna Graduates’ (Neeraj Kumar) and Tirhut Graduates’ (Devesh Chandra Thakur, who subsequently won the Lok Sabha polls in June 2024. Independent candidate Banshidhar Brajvasi won the December 2024 byelection).

Meanwhile, there was still tension in the counting hall for Darbhanga graduates constituency after the scuffle between RJD and NDA poll agents of the nominees. Agents associated with RJD candidate Anil Kumar Jha alleged that the government and district administration were attempting to defeat the RJD candidate through alleged electoral manipulation. There was no official comment on it.

The Bihar Legislative Council has 75 seats, of which 63 are elected members and 12 are nominated.