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Over 150 children fall ill after consuming 'mid-day meal' in Bihar's Saharsa

Family members of some children claimed that a snake was found in the container in which cooked pulses was stored at the school.

Updated on: May 08, 2026 10:19 am IST
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More than 150 children were taken ill after allegedly consuming food that was part of the mid-day meal in a school in Bihar's Saharsa district, a senior official said on Thursday.

Visuals from the local hospital where these children are being treated.(ANI screen grab)

The incident occurred at a middle school in Baluaha village of the district.

The official said that 115 children were undergoing treatment at the Sadar Hospital, while around 50 students were admitted to Mahishi Public Health Centre.

"We received information that several children fell ill after consuming the mid-day meal in Baluaha. The children were initially treated at the primary health centre, but later, many were referred to the Sadar Hospital," Saharsa District Magistrate Deepesh Kumar told reporters.

"According to doctors, the health condition of the children has improved, but they will be kept under observation for some time. There is no need to panic. Some kids are having mild fever. They are being treated accordingly," Kumar said.

Meanwhile, family members of some children claimed that a snake was found in the container in which cooked pulses was stored at the school.

 
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Home / India News / Over 150 children fall ill after consuming 'mid-day meal' in Bihar's Saharsa
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