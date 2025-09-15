Search
Mon, Sept 15, 2025
Bihar Police conducts baton-charge on protesting job aspirants in Patna

PTI |
Published on: Sept 15, 2025 03:55 pm IST

Protesters demanded Bihar Police announce the total number of vacancies and fix the exam date for constable recruitment..

Job aspirants in Bihar held a protest here on Monday to press their demand for the announcement of a date for the constable recruitment test in the state, and breached security barricades, prompting police personnel to baton-charge them.

Patna: Contractual engineers wear black ribbons on their eyes as they protest against government policies, for their demand on the occasion of 'Engineer Day', at Vishwarya Bhawan, in Patna, Bihar, Monday, Sept 15, 2025.(PTI)
Patna: Contractual engineers wear black ribbons on their eyes as they protest against government policies, for their demand on the occasion of 'Engineer Day', at Vishwarya Bhawan, in Patna, Bihar, Monday, Sept 15, 2025.(PTI)

Protesters, carrying placards, gathered near Dak Bunglow crossing in Patna and raised slogans against the government.

The demonstrators were demanding the announcement of the total vacancies and the exam date for the recruitment of constables in the Bihar Police.

Speaking to PTI, Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma said, “Protesters gathered at Dak Bunglow crossing in large numbers and disrupted vehicular movement there. They also breached the police barricades and reached near the Kotwali Police station, which is a restricted area."

He also said, "We requested them to vacate the area as it had caused a massive traffic jam. As they refused to pay heed to the appeal, the police resorted to baton-charge to disperse them."

The job aspirants claimed that several protesters were injured in the baton charge.

