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Bihar police job aspirants march in Patna, seek withdrawal of exam cancellation

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) had cancelled the examination on September 23 for recruitment to 1,799 posts.

Published on: Oct 5, 2026, 14:49:23 IST
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Job aspirants held a protest march in Patna on Monday, demanding withdrawal of the cancellation of the sub-inspector mains examination.

The aspirants, who had cleared the examinations, began their march from Gandhi Maidan towards the chief minister's residence. (PTI)
The aspirants, who had cleared the examinations, began their march from Gandhi Maidan towards the chief minister's residence. (PTI)

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) had cancelled the examination on September 23 for recruitment to 1,799 posts, citing "unavoidable reasons".

The aspirants, who had cleared the examinations, began their march from Gandhi Maidan towards the chief minister's residence but were stopped by police at JP Golambar.

Also Read | Row erupts in Maharashtra as opposition slams CM Fadnavis over MPSC recruitment exam cancellation, paper leak

"We passed the preliminary and mains examinations, and were preparing for the physical test. However, the examination was abruptly cancelled. No concrete reason was provided," a protester, Raunak Kumar, told PTI Videos.

"Our demand is that the recruitment process be resumed immediately and dates for the physical examination be announced," he said.

Kumar alleged that the government had "succumbed to pressure politics" by a "handful of unsuccessful candidates".

Another protester, Nidhi, said candidates like her had "invested more than a year to prepare for the examination" and wanted to meet Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary to convey their concerns.

Also Read | BPSSC Steno ASI Result 2024 declared

The cancellation followed a protest by another group of job aspirants in Patna last month, who alleged irregularities in the examination.

 
protest marchbiharpatna
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