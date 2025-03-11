BPSSC Steno ASI Result 2024 declared at bpssc.bihar.gov.in, direct link to check here

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission has declared BPSSC Steno ASI Result 2024 on March 11, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the results through the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bihar.gov.in. BPSSC Steno ASI Result 2024 declared at bpssc.bihar.gov.in, direct link to check

The written examination was held on February 23, 2025. The examination was held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 11.30 am and second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm.

The first paper was in General Hindi, and a minimum of 30% marks is mandatory. A total of 18726 candidates appeared in the first paper, and 17717 candidates' answer sheets were evaluated. A total of 16394 candidates passed the first paper.

For Paper 2, a total of 18721 candidates appeared for the exam out of which answer sheets of 15847 candidates were evaluated. A 9536 candidates obtained minimum qualifying marks.

BPSSC Steno ASI Result 2024: How to check

All the candidates can check the results by following the simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bihar.gov.in.

2. Click on BPSSC Steno ASI Result 2024 link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the roll numbers.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

On the basis of marks obtained in the written examination, 06 times the number of vacancies will be selected for reservation category wise dictation etc. eligibility test. In case of non-availability of sufficient number of successful candidates, the commission may suitably reduce the said ratio.

The registration process started on December 17, 2024 and concluded on January 17, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill up 305 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of BPSSC.