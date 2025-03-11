Menu Explore
TSPSC Group 2 results 2025 out at tspsc.gov.in, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 11, 2025 04:24 PM IST

The preliminary answer keys of all four papers and the master question papers were released in January through the candidate login.

Telangana Public Service Commission (TSPSC) declared the result group 2 results on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check the result can check the official website at tspsc.gov.in.

The provisional answer key was released for the candidates in January 2025. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The provisional answer key was released for the candidates in January 2025. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

About the exam:

TSPSC conducted the group 2 services recruitment examination in December 2024 and the provisional answer key was released for the candidates in January 2025.

Direct Link to check TSPSC Group 2 results 2025

The exam was held in four sessions. Papers 1 and 2 were held on December 15 in the forenoon and afternoon, and papers 3 and 4 were held on December 16 in the forenoon and afternoon in 33 districts and 1368 exam centers of the state.

Regarding the answer key:

The preliminary answer keys of all four papers and the master question papers were released in January through the candidate login. The objection window opened on January 18 and closed on January 22.

Candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to check the TSPSC Group 2 results 2025.

How to check the TSPSC Group 2 results 2025:

Go to tspsc.gov.in.

Open the result (GRL) link for group 2 services displayed on the home page.

Download the PDF and check the result.

For more information, visit the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
