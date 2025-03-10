Menu Explore
Gujarat GNC 2nd year ANM, GNM, other results announced at gujaratnursingcouncil.org, link here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 10, 2025 09:12 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared in these examinations can check their results on the council's official website, gujaratnursingcouncil.org.

Gujarat Nursing Council (GNC) has announced second-year Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) December 2024 exam results. Candidates who have appeared in these examinations can check their results on the council's official website, gujaratnursingcouncil.org. The direct link and other details are given below.

Gujarat GNC 2nd year ANM, GNM, other results declared(Official website, screenshot)
Gujarat GNC 2nd year ANM, GNM, other results declared(Official website, screenshot)

To check the results, candidates need to use the following login details-

  1. Exam name and
  2. Seat number.

Other results that are currently available on the official website are-

Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) first year exam results (exams held in September, 2024)

General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) first year exam results (exams held in September 2024)

Post Basic Diploma in Nurse Practitioner Midwifery Education Programme (exams held in October 2024)

Post Basic Diploma in Critical Care Nursing (exams held in October 2024)

and

Post Basic Diploma in Emergency and Disaster Nursing Examination (exams held in October 2024)

Here is the direct link to check GNC Gujarat results

Steps to check GNC Gujarat results 2024

  1. Open the council's official website, gujaratnursingcouncil.org.
  2. Click on the ‘Result of ANM/GNM 2024’ link displayed on the home page.
  3. On the login window, provide the requested information.
  4. Click on the search result icon.
  5. Your result will be displayed on the next page.
  6. Check and download the result.

After downloading the result, candidates should carefully read and verify the personal information displayed. If there is any error in the result document, candidates should immediately report it to the council.

For further information, they can visit the official website.

