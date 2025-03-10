Kerala Samastha Madrasa results 2025 for classes 5, 7, 10 & 12 released at samastha.in, download via direct link

The Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board has released the results of the Madrasa Public Examination for classes 5, 7, 10, and 12. Students who appeared in the examinations can check their results on the official website at samastha.in. Kerala Samastha Madrasa results 2025 for classes 5, 7, 10 & 12 have ben declared at samastha.in. The direct link to check is given here.

Alternatively, students can also check the results at result.samastha.info.

To check the results, candidates will need to furnish details such as their selecting their class as well as enter their registration number in the space provided on the official website.

Kerala Samastha Madrasa Exam results 2025: Here's how to download results

Students can download their results by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website, samastha.in On the home page, click on the link to download results. In the next page, select your class and enter your registration number. Your results will be displayed on the screen. Download the results and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.