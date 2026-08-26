Row erupts in Maharashtra as opposition slams CM Fadnavis over MPSC recruitment exam cancellation, paper leak

As per ANI, the commission clarified that the decision to cancel the recruitment process was taken to maintain confidentiality, integrity, transparency and impartiality of the examination conducted by MPSC and to keep the trust of the candidates who appeared for the exam.

A political row has erupted in Maharashtra over the cancellation of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission's (MPSC) recruitment process for the post of Drug Inspector, Group-B, in the Food and Drug Administration Department. hitting out at chief minister Devendra Fadnavis , the opposition leaders in the state have questioned the recurring examination irregularities.

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Opposition targets Fadnavis government, MPSC Congress leader Udit Raj stated that said that the only solution for paper leaks was to remove the current government, urging students to dissent against the administration.

"By now, almost 160 papers have been leaked. So, the paper leak in Maharashtra is nothing to be surprised about. I would tell the youth and the students to protest and uproot the Fadnavis government. Protests will have to be done here as well; otherwise, they are not going to get justice," the Congress leader told ANI.

"The Devendra Fadnavis government is responsible for this. The government should accept responsibility and resign. Playing with the future of students is unacceptable. No one has the right to jeopardise the careers and future of young aspirants," Congress leader Nana Patole told reporters last month.

Other opposition leaders have also criticised the state body's handling of the paper leak. NCP(SP) leader Rohit Pawar, disputed the MPSC's account of the scale of the leak, alleging, "Even though the commission has cancelled the paper, their explanation that the paper was only with one student is absolutely unacceptable."

"According to the information we have received, the fact is that papers were sold for 40-40 lakhs through an agent racket operating across the state, and the commission is also aware of this fact," Pawar added further.

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Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Sandeep Deshpande also raises concerns as to why no FIR had been registered in the case.

"PM Modi has been saying for the last month that they are very serious about the paper leak issue, and they have even passed a new rule in Parliament stating that such cases will be dealt with very strictly. Now, when there is a paper leak in Maharashtra involving the MPSC Drug Inspector examination, and the police investigation has accepted that there was a leak, with someone reportedly receiving the question paper two days before the examination, my question is: when you have accepted that there was a paper leak and that the paper was in someone's possession before the exam, why has an FIR not been registered?" he asked reporters, further questioning why the government has not pushed for a detailed investigation and FIR.