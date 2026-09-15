C-DOT developing interactive disaster alerts for mobile users

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), India’s telecom research and development organisation, is developing an interactive layer for its Cell Broadcast System (CBS) that will allow people receiving emergency alerts to communicate their status back to authorities. C-DOT is developing a voice-based query facility for emergency alerts. (Unsplash/Representational)

The system, currently being used by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to send targeted, location-based alerts to mobile phones in less than 10 seconds, is being developed further to offer users options such as marking themselves as safe, requesting evacuation or seeking medicines during a disaster.

Separately, C-DOT is developing a voice-based query facility for emergency alerts, with the organisation planning to build the underlying artificial intelligence (AI) system in-house.

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Creating a two-way channel Speaking to HT on Monday, C-DOT CEO Rajkumar Upadhyay said the existing system, used by NDMA, is essentially a one-way channel from the authorities to citizens. The proposed system would allow authorities to get a real-time picture of people who need assistance. “In case of a flood, a telecom user could get options such as ‘I am safe’, ‘Evacuate me’ or ‘Send me medicine’. The district collector would then be able to see on a map who has responded and who is in need of help,” Upadhyay said.

The voice-based facility will be designed to work across multiple Indian languages. “A person could speak in Tamil or Telugu and receive the response in the same language. The information would first be converted into English in real time and then translated into the user’s language,” he said.