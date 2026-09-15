Supreme Court lens on stem cell therapy for autism

The Supreme Court has sought a detailed account of clinical trials for stem cell therapy for Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), asking the Centre to disclose whether any applications for such trials have been received since its January judgment and what steps have been taken to move patients already undergoing the controversial treatment into a regulated research framework. Supreme Court had previously ruled that stem cell therapy for autism cannot be offered as a routine clinical service or commercial treatment. (AFP/Representational)

A bench of justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan also directed the Centre to place before it details of all approved or proposed clinical trials for stem cell therapy for ASD, the institutions involved and their capacity, if any, to accommodate patients who were already receiving the therapy when the court delivered its judgment on January 30.

The order assumes significance as the court had in January ruled that stem cell therapy for ASD cannot be offered as a routine clinical service or commercial treatment and must be undertaken only within an approved and monitored clinical trial or research setting.

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Not approved for routine treatment As per the ministry of health and family welfare, stem cell therapy is not approved as routine treatment and it is only permitted for research purposes in certain conditions listed by the ministry, with autism not being one of them. In an order issued in March, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said, “Stem cell therapies in routine practice shall be permitted only for disease conditions specified in the list of MHoFW approved indications as standard care… Other than the approved indications, stem cell therapy is permissible only in the context of research.”

The United States’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also approved stem cell therapy only for blood stem transplantation that is meant to treat blood cancers, and certain blood and immune system disorders. For all other conditions, it is experimental.