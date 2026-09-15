Chandigarh administration intensifies crackdown on misuse of habit-forming drugs

As part of the ongoing campaign against drug abuse launched by the Chandigarh administration a meeting was held today between the home-cum-health secretary, Mandip Singh Brar, and representatives of the chemist association and chemists of Chandigarh. The health secretary called upon chemists to remain vigilant and immediately share any information regarding the illegal sale, supply or misuse of habit-forming medicines and drugs. (HT File)

The meeting focused on preventing the illegal sale and misuse of habit-forming medicines and drugs, disrupting unlawful supply channels and strengthening coordination between the administration and chemists. The initiative forms part of the administration’s sustained mission and determined fight against drugs to make Chandigarh completely drug-free.

Addressing the meeting, Mandip Singh Brar emphasised that chemists have a crucial role in preventing the diversion and misuse of habit-forming medicines. He directed all chemists to strictly comply with the applicable laws and maintain proper records for the sale of such medicines.

The health secretary called upon chemists to remain vigilant and immediately share any information regarding the illegal sale, supply or misuse of habit-forming medicines and drugs. He assured them that the identity of any person providing such information would be kept strictly confidential.

Director health services, Chandigarh, Dr Suman Singh, informed the participants that regular inspections and surprise checks of chemist shops would be conducted. Any violation detected during these inspections will invite strict legal action. Representatives of the chemist association assured the Chandigarh administration of their full cooperation in this important and ongoing campaign.