Kanpur , A 47-year-old government hospital surgeon allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his licensed revolver at his apartment here, likely over an alleged marital discord, police said on Monday. 47-year-old surgeon shoots himself dead after argument with wife in UP's Kanpur

Sandeep Singh, a general surgeon posted at a community health centre in Kanpur Dehat, allegedly shot himself in the chest at Blossom Apartment in Nirala Nagar here on Sunday.

After hearing the gunshot sound, his wife Kanchan rushed into the room and found him lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

The family members took Saneep to Regency Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, Commissioner of Police Raghubir Lal told PTI.

Police believe that differences with his wife appeared to be the main reason and that the couple had fought before Singh took the extreme step

"A detailed investigation will be conducted. If anything else emerges, it will be shared with the media," Lal told PTI further.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Deependra Nath Chaudhary said the forensic team had seized the revolver and the body had been sent for post-mortem examination.

According to Singh's father, Raj Bahadur Singh, he had spoken to his son around 9.30 pm on Sunday and asked about his well-being.

He claimed that Sandeep later had an argument with his wife before taking the revolver into the room. The family said Sandeep subsequently went to the prayer room and then shot himself while sitting in front of the shrine.

Sandeep lived separately with his wife, their four-year-old daughter and infant son. His parents and younger brother live in Paradevanpurwa in the Lal Bangla area.

Mohit Singh, the victim's cousin, said Sandeep had married twice. His first marriage to a Kanpur-based MBBS doctor in 2007 ended in divorce by mutual consent in 2018. They have a 12-year-old son, he added.

Sandeep later married Kanchan, a housewife from Kasganj, in 2019. His father said differences between Sandeep and his second wife surfaced over minor issues after their marriage and that he would often intervene to settle their disputes.

Sandeep completed his MBBS from Jolly Grant Medical College, Dehradun, in 2006 and MS from GSVM Medical College, Kanpur, in 2010.

He worked at Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital for around nine years before being transferred to Kannauj.

After spending six years there, he was posted to a CHC in Kanpur Dehat, where he had been serving for around one-and-a-half years.

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