Bihar result 2025: Kanhaiya Kumar, Cong star campaigner, stares at questions

ByMajid Alam
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 10:50 am IST

Kanhaiya campaigned statewide, opting not to contest a seat in the Bihar assembly election 2025

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar was among the younger faces of the party on the list of 40 star campaigners for the Bihar assembly election 2025. He did not contest a seat, but canvassed widely. With the party now set to do worse than it did in 2020, the youth leader would also face a crisis.

Though Kanhaiya has been campaigning for the Congress in Bihar, he enjoys considerable influence in the Begusarai area, which was once referred to as the ‘Leningrad’ in Bihar.(ANI file photo)
On why he was not contesting the state polls, Kanhaiya had said that he has already contested twice in the Lok Sabha elections (lost both times) and, therefore, he would like local leaders to contest the assembly polls.

Kanhaiya, a former student leader, began his political career with the CPI, contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from his hometown, Begusarai in Bihar, but lost against BJP leader Giriraj Singh.

Kanhaiya later switched to Congress and fought the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections from Northeast Delhi.

Kanhaiya entered student politics while doing his research at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). He served as the President of the JNU Students’ Union and got national attention following student protests in 2016.

Though Kanhaiya has been campaigning for the Congress in Bihar, he enjoys considerable influence in the Begusarai area, which was once referred to as the ‘Leningrad’ in Bihar. In the Begusarai seat, sitting MLA Kundan Singh is contesting against former Congress MLA Amita Bhushan.

The seat remains prominent for the parties as the Begusarai seat remains dominated by the MLA from the ruling party.

