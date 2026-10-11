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Bihar woman found dead after losing 2.5 lakh in 'digital arrest' scam, suicide suspected

Police are investigating suspicious phone numbers and financial transactions; an unidentified man’s body was found nearby.

Updated on: Oct 11, 2026, 09:17:09 IST
By Avinash Kumar, Mukesh Mishra
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A 22-year-old graduate student whose body was found on a railway track near Kumhrar in Bihar’s Patna district on Friday is suspected to have died by suicide after losing a sum of around 2.5 lakh to alleged cyber criminals in a case of “digital arrest”, police said on Saturday.

The body of a man was also discovered around 200 metres from her body. Police said he was yet to be identified. (Representational/ANI)
The body of a man was also discovered around 200 metres from her body. Police said he was yet to be identified. (Representational/ANI)

Her relatives, however, have alleged she was murdered.

Rail SP Anant Kumar Roy said the woman was reported missing on October 5. Investigators said she was in contact with alleged cyber criminals since September.

Also Read | Poor results: Three Bihar inter examinees commit suicide, one dies of heart attack

Officers said her bank account listed transactions to multiple accounts in Delhi, Keralam and Uttar Pradesh. They said they were studying her call detail records and probing at least 10 suspicious phone numbers.

The body of a man was also discovered around 200 metres from her body. Police said he was yet to be identified.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Avinash Kumar

Avinash, a senior correspondent, reports on crime, railways, defence and social sector, with specialisation in police, home department and other investigation agencies.

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