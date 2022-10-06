Bihar woman, her son, daughter attacked with acid allege police inaction

A 35-year-old woman, her minor son, and daughter, who suffered injuries when a man barged into their house and threw acid at them at Shivpur in Bihar’s Rohtas on September 29, have accused police of inaction. They alleged police refused to initially register a case and threatened to implicate them in another case if they spoke to the press.

Dev Raj Ray, a police officer, denied the allegation and said they rushed to a local hospital to find the victims but they had been referred to another hospital.

He added a special investigation team was formed and it arrested the accused, Sumant Sah, 24 hours after taking cognizance of the matter. Ray said Sah is a neighbour of the victims and involved in a land dispute with their family.

Police superintendent Ashish Bharti said Sah has confessed to the crime. “The battery from which the acid was taken, the bottle, and the mug used to throw acid were recovered.”

On April 17 night, a 22-year-old singer and her brother were critically injured when two men threw acid at them in Bikramganj. A 45-year-old woman was injured in another acid attack at Narkatiaganj in West Champaran on May 21. On May 28, a 17-year-old girl and a 45-year-old woman received burns in acid attacks at Muzaffarpur and Patna.

