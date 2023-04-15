Bihu celebration to grand welcome : PM Modi shares highlights from Assam's visit

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared the glimpses of his Friday's Assam tour where he launched and laid foundation stones of several projects worth around ₹14,300 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wave towards the waiting Assamese dancers and musicians ahead of their performance(PTI)

In a 3-minute video being shared by the Prime minister, he can be seen attending several events like holding a road show, attending mega Bihu celebrations, inaugurating AIIMS Guwahati, etc.

He dedicated AIIMS Guwahati, first in northeast, and three other medical colleges to the nation at an event on Friday in Assam. Further, he kickstarted 'Aapke Dwar Ayushman' campaign by distributing Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards to eligible beneficiaries.

He held a mega roadshow, from Basistha to Sarusajai in Guwahati and witnessed a mega Bihu dance, performed by over 11,000 Bihu dancers on the occasion of Bohag Bihu at Sarusajai Stadium, Guwahati where he presided over a public function.

The state on Friday created two Guinness World Records, for the "largest Bihu dance and largest dhol drum ensemble”. While 11,304 artistes participated in the Bihu dance, 2,548 artistes took part in the dhol (drum) performance. CM Sarma received the certificate from Guinness adjudicator Rishi Nath for the record-making feat.

Addressing a public gathering in Guwahati, Modi said, "These days, there is a new phenomenon. Whenever I discuss the development that has taken place in the country in the last nine years, some people feel very uneasy. They complain that they too had ruled the country for decades but why can they not claim credit for the growth".

Modi said the "hunger for credit" and the idea of “rules” have negatively impacted the country. He said the previous governments considered the North East to be a “faraway place” that led to a sense of alienation.

He expressed his happiness and said, "the people of North East have come forward to take the reins of development in their own hands and are marching ahead with development as their mantra".

Modi also virtually commissioned a methanol plant at Namrup in Dibrugarh by Assam Petrochemicals Ltd (APL) with 500 tonnes per day (TPD) capacity, constructed at an investment of ₹1,709 crore.

Later in the day, he also attended and addressed Gauhati High Court's platinum jubilee celebrations at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati along with the state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He said that a "strong and sensitive" judiciary is key to fulfilling the dreams of Indians in the 21st century.

(With inouts from agencies)