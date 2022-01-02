Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bike which Vicky Kaushal-Sara rode belonged to production, confusion because of bolt: Cops
india news

Bike which Vicky Kaushal-Sara rode belonged to production, confusion because of bolt: Cops

Because of a bolt attached to the number plate, 1 looked like 4, but the numbers of complainant Jai Singh Yadav and the bike that Vicku Kaushal drove were different. 
Cops said the bike and the number belong to the production unit. 
Published on Jan 02, 2022 10:26 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Indore police said on Sunday that the two-wheeler that Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan were seen riding on the streets of Indore for an upcoming film belonged to the production house and the confusion created because of a bolt which made the number 1 look like 4. A local resident filed a complaint against Vicky Kaushal alleging that the registration number of his two-wheeler has been used by the production house. Complainant Jai Singh Yadav said his consent was not taken before using the number of his two-wheeler.

"Vehicle number used in the movie sequence is mine; don't know if the film unit is aware of it. This is illegal. He cannot use my number plate without permission. I have filed a complaint with the police. Action should be taken in the matter," Yadav told ANI.

Police reached the sets of the film to investigate the complainant and found out that the numbers are different. "During the investigation of the number plate, we found out that all misunderstanding was caused by the bolt fixed on the number plate. Due to that bolt, the number one is looking like number four. The number used in the movie sequence belongs to the movie production. Hence nothing illegal had been found out in our investigation," Rajendra Soni, sub-inspector, Bangangam, said.

A person associated with the production told ANI that the bolt was used to install the number plate. The number belongs to a member of the production house.

Topics
vicky kaushal
