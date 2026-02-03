Biker killed as unlicensed teen SUV driver rams motorcycle, hits parked cab in Dwarka

A 23-year-old motorcyclist was killed and another man was injured in a collision involving two cars and a bike in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka area on Tuesday, police said. According to police, the motorcycle rider, identified as Sahil Dhaneshra (23), a property dealer, suffered critical injuries in the crash and had died by the time police reached the scene (Representational/Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The accident was reported to the Dwarka South police station at 11.57 am, after which a police team rushed to the spot and found a private SUV, a cab and a motorcycle involved in a pile-up, officials said.

According to police, the motorcycle rider, identified as Sahil Dhaneshra (23), a property dealer, suffered critical injuries in the crash and had died by the time police reached the scene, PTI reported.

His body was sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for postmortem examination.

What happened? The cab driver, Ajit Singh, who was injured in the incident, was taken to Indira Gandhi International Hospital for treatment. His condition is stated to be stable.

During verification, police found that the SUV driver, identified as Akshatra Singh (19), did not have a valid driving licence and was apprehended at the spot.

Police said Singh was accompanied by his sister at the time of the incident and was not under the influence of alcohol. His father owns a transportation business, an official said.

“According to initial findings, the SUV was coming from the direction of a gurdwara, while the motorcycle was approaching from the opposite direction. Following the collision between the SUV and the motorcycle, the SUV went on to hit the cab parked on the roadside,” the official added.

A crime team was called to the spot to conduct a detailed inspection, and a forensic examination of the scene was carried out to ascertain the circumstances leading to the crash. All three vehicles have been impounded for further investigation.

A case has been registered and further legal action is being taken. Police said they are also examining whether factors such as speeding or negligence contributed to the accident and are recording statements of witnesses present in the area.

CCTV footage from nearby surveillance cameras is being scanned, and further investigation is underway, police added.