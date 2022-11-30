Bilkis Bano moves Supreme Court against release of 11 convicts, CJI to look into

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Nov 30, 2022 01:12 PM IST

CJI DY Chadhrachud said he will look into the plea after Bilkis Bano's lawyer mentioned the matter in front of the CJI on Wednesday.

Bilkis Bano moves Supreme Court against premature release of 11 convicts.
ByHT News Desk

Bilkis Bano on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court challenging the remission of the 11 convicts who walked free on August 15 this year. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said he will look into the plea after her lawyer mentioned the matter today before the CJI. The early release of the 11 convicts who were sentenced to life imprisonment in the 2002 gangrape case drew nationwide criticism and several petitions questioning the decision of the Gujarat government were filed in the top court.

