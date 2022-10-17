Home / India News / Bilkis Bano's rapists granted bail for good behaviour: Gujarat govt tells SC

Bilkis Bano's rapists granted bail for good behaviour: Gujarat govt tells SC

india news
Updated on Oct 17, 2022 08:57 PM IST

Bilkis Bano gangrape case: The BJP-led Gujarat said the remission was granted as they had completed 14 years in prison and their "behaviour was found to be good".

Bilkis Bano urged the Gujarat government to “undo the harm” and give her back the “right to live without fear and in peace”. (File Photo)
Bilkis Bano urged the Gujarat government to “undo the harm” and give her back the “right to live without fear and in peace”. (File Photo)
ByHT News Desk

The BJP-led Gujarat government on Monday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court defending its decision to grant remission to the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case.

It said the remission was granted as they had completed 14 years in prison and their "behaviour was found to be good".

The 11 rape and murder convicts had walked free on August 15 hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about women empowerment from the ramparts of the Red Fort as part of his Independence Day speech.

Days later, Bano had earlier urged the Gujarat government to “undo the harm” and give her back the “right to live without fear and in peace”.

Bano, who was five months pregnant at the time, was raped and seven of her family members, including her daughter, were killed during the post-Godhra communal riots in Gujarat in 2002. The convicts were serving a life sentence in the Godhra sub-jail.

On March 3, 2002, Bano's family was attacked by a mob at Randhikpur village in Limkheda taluka of Dahod. A pregnant Bano was gang-raped and seven members of her family were killed. A special CBI court in Mumbai had on January 21, 2008, sentenced to life imprisonment 11 accused in the case of murder and gang rape.

Their conviction was later upheld by the Bombay high court. The convicts served more than 15 years in prison, after which one of them approached the Supreme Court with a plea for his premature release. The Gujarat government later issued an order to release all the 11 convicts, as per its remission policy, following which they walked out of the jail on August 15.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
bilkis bano gujarat riot gangrape survivor bilkis bano
bilkis bano gujarat riot gangrape survivor bilkis bano

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out