Home / India News / Bill against organised crime ready: Tamil Nadu govt tells Madras high court
india news

Bill against organised crime ready: Tamil Nadu govt tells Madras high court

The bench expressed happiness and appreciated the state government for having made ready the draft Bill against organised crime to be presented before the Tamil Nadu assembly.
By Press Trust of India, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 12:38 AM IST
On the orders of the Madras high court in August 2020, a draft Bill of the Tamil Nadu Control of Organised Crime Act has been prepared and would be placed before the House during the next session. (PTI)

A Bill to effectively control organised crimes in Tamil Nadu has been drafted and the same will be placed before the state assembly when it meets next, the Madras high court was informed recently.

On the orders of the court in August 2020, a committee was formed and according to its recommendation, a Draft Bill of the Tamil Nadu Control of Organised Crime Act has been prepared and would be placed before the House during the next session, the government counsel told a division bench of Justices N Kirubakaran (since retired) and P Velmurugan.

While hearing a habeas corpus petition from E Velu (29), a gangster accused of murdering another in 2018, challenging his detention under the Goondas Act earlier, a division bench headed by Justice Kirubakaran had raised a set of 25 queries including the necessity to come out with a new Act, like the “Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act, 1999” (MCOCA) or similar ones passed by Karnataka and Gujarat which would enable the police to be more powerful and deal with the criminals effectively.

When the matter came up recently, the government counsel informed the bench about this.

The bench expressed happiness and appreciated the State government for having made ready the draft bill to be presented before the Assembly. “If such an Act is passed, the police will be able to deal with the criminals effectively,” the bench said and disposed of the petition.

