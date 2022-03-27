Day-2 of CBI probe in Bengal violence amid deepening political row

A CBI team was in Bengal's Birbhum for the second day on Sunday to probe the latest violence case in the state, which has reached parliament and the Supreme Court. Eight people - six women and two children - were burnt to death in the horrific incident that has triggered a fresh political row between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP. The Mamata Banerjee government has also been facing criticism from other opposition parties, including the Congress.

On Saturday, a CBI team of around 30 officials visited the crime scene to collect the evidence. Led by deputy inspector general Akhilesh Singh, the team took the case diary from the Rampurhat police station and then visited the Bogtui village where the violence took place.

The central probe agency took over the investigation after the Calcutta High Court on Friday sought "immediate steps" in the case and asked the West Bengal Police's Special Investigative Team to hand over the probe. The CBI has been asked to submit a report by April 7.

According to news agency ANI, the CBI has named 21 accused under Sections 147, 148, 149 and other sections in FIR on suspected offence of armed rioting. Visuals showed some of the officials in Birbhum on Sunday for the second day of the probe.

The violence broke out on Monday evening after the murder of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh. Some eyewitnesses claimed, according to reports, that firefighters took very long to reach the spot. Several people who were injured are still recovering. Anarul Hossain, a Trinamool Congress leader, has been arrested as the chief conspirator in the case. Hossain is the TMC’s community block unit president at Rampurhat.

Mamata Banerjee on Thursday visited the violence-hit village and met those affected.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also responded to the incident, seeking strict action against those involved. The Home Ministry also sought a detailed report from the state on the Birbhum violence.

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari has been leading protests in the state against the Trinamool Congress.

