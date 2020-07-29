‘Rafale jets will revolutionise capabilities of Indian Air Force’: Rajnath Singh

india

Shortly after the first batch of five Rafale jets landed in Haryana’s Ambala on Wednesday noon, defence minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter said that the moment “marks the beginning of a new era” in India’s military history. Singh added that the “multirole aircraft” will revolutionise the capabilities of the Indian Air Force.

“The Birds have landed safely in Ambala. The touch down of Rafale combat aircrafts in India marks the beginning of a new era in our Military History. These multirole aircrafts will revolutionise the capabilities of the @IAF_MCC,” Singh tweeted.

The defence minister thanked the French government, Dassault Aviation and other French companies for the timely delivery of the aircraft and its weapons amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Singh lauded prime minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and said that the planes were purchased because PM Modi “took the right decision to get these aircrafts through an Inter-Governmental Agreement with France”.

The minister said that Rafale’s arrival in India will bolster the Air Force and equip it to deter any threat that may be posed to the country’s security.

“This aircraft has very good flying performance and its weapons, radar and other sensors and Electronic Warfare capabilities are amongst the best in the world,” he added.

With the touchdown of five Rafale jets on Indian soil, Singh said that all “baseless allegations” against its procurement have been answered and settled.

“I would like to add, if it is anyone who should be worried about or critical about this new capability of the Indian Air Force, it should be those who want to threaten our territorial integrity.” he stated.

The jets took off from France on Monday and arrived at Ambala’s Air Force station today noon after covering a distance of 7,000 kilometres. The fleet included three single-seater and two twin-seater aircraft.

The agreement for the biggest-ever defence deal by India was signed in 2016 for acquiring 36 Rafale jets for over Rs 60,000 crore.