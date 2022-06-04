Bishnoi admitted to his gang’s role in Moosewala’s murder, say police

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has allegedly accepted his gang’s involvement in the murder of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala and said that his gang members, including Canada-based accomplice Goldy Brar were behind the killing, a Delhi police officer aware of the Bishnoi’s questioning said on Friday.

Moosewala was shot dead by gunmen around 5.30 pm on May 29 when he, along with his cousin and a friend were passing by the Jawaharke village in Mansa district of Punjab. Within hours of the murder, Punjab police had announced Bishnoi and Brar as their suspects after a purported post on social media by Brar confessing to the murder came to the fore.

A Delhi police officer, who asked not to be named, said Bishnoi has revealed that Moosewala’s killing was an act of revenge for his alleged involvement in last year’s murder of youth Akali leader Vikramjeet Singh Middukhera in Mohali, Punjab.

“Bishnoi said Moosewala’s group had provided shelter to the people from the other gang, who murdered Middukhera. But all this needs verification,” the officer added. A second officer said Bishnoi also revealed that they had been planning the murder for almost six months.

“They had also got a sharp shooter Shahrukh but he was arrested by Delhi police before he could execute the plan. Bishnoi also said that a few months ago, he and Brar also fought over the phone when Brar taunted the former for failing to kill Moosewala. Bishnoi then told Brar that he would cut his hair and shave his moustache if he failed to murder Moosewala,” the second officer said.

To be sure, Bishnoi’s confession or revelation made before police is not admissible as evidence in court.

Bishnoi’s counsel was not available for a response despite calls and a text message.

Punjab police are investigating the Moosewala murder case and have arrested at least three persons connected to Bishnoi. On Tuesday, the Delhi police had arrested Bishnoi from Tihar jail in a 2021 case of supplying arms. He was lodged in Tihar jail after Delhi police had registered a case under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, MCOCA Act against him and other gang members

“We checked his role in the Moosewala murder case in the backdrop of reports linking his involvement. We are also questioning Bishnoi because he has links with Delhi-based gangsters,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

Punjab police will approach court and seek Bishnoi’s custody once the gangster’s five-day police custody with Delhi police is over. On May 31, Punjab police had taken Bishnoi’s accomplice Sampath Nehra for questioning but did not formally arrest him.