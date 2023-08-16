Bittu Bajranji runs as plainclothed cops chase with sticks in dramatic video before arrest

Faridabad-based cow vigilante and Bajrang Dal activist Bittu Bajrangi was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the recent violence in Nuh and Gurugram. The arrest followed a brief chase by the cops near Bittu Bajrangi's house where the cops were armed with sticks and guns. CCTV footage from near Bittu Bajrangi's house showed how plainclothed cops chased the cow vigilante who was caught by surprise when the cops arrived. At least 15-20 cops chased the cow vigilante who was clad in his lungi as the locals looked on. The cops then caught Bittu after a brief chase which took place in the lanes of Faridabad on Tuesday afternoon.

Watch

Plainclothed policemen after catching Bajrang Dal activist and cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi on Tuesday.

Who is Bittu Bajrangi?

A prominent cow vigilante of Faridabad, Bittu Bajrangi's real name is Raj Kumar. Bittu Bajrangi is the Faridabad chief of Gau Raksha Bajrang Force. His video released before the Bajrang Dal event (Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra) on July 31 which was attacked by Muslim groups in Nuh came on radar as he was accused of stoking violence. Before the arrest, he was questioned by the police. Bittu Bajrangi is the first prominent arrest in the Nuh violence case.

Bittu Bajrangi was present at the Bajrang Dal rally when the violence broke out. He allegedly snatched weapons from the cops during the clash for which he has been arrested on Tuesday.

Soon after the Haryana violence, Bittu Bajrangi was arrested by the Faridabad Police on August 4, but he was granted bail on the same day.

What did Bittu Bajrangi say in the video?

In the video for which Bittu Bajrangi was arrested earlier, the cow vigilante said: 'Tumhara jija aa raha hai (your brother-in-law is coming) apparently in a threat to the Muslim groups of Nuh (formerly known as Mewat).

