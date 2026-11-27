The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) may support the proposed delimitation bill if Odisha’s proportional representation in the Lok Sabha is protected, its Rajya Sabha MP Santrupt Mishra said on Friday, while reiterating party's unconditional support for women’s reservation. Follow LIVE Updates
“Biju Janata Dal’s position on delimitation has been very clear: as long as Odisha’s interest is protected. Odisha’s interest is that the proportion of representation that we have today in Parliament has to be protected at the same proportion,” he said, indicating BJD's likely support for the proposed Bill in Rajya Sabha where NDA is still short of the 2/3rd number required for the constitutional amendment.
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Deep Dive
Will the BJD support the delimitation bill?
Why is the BJD concerned about Odisha’s share of Lok Sabha seats after delimitation?
Does the BJD oppose women’s reservation being linked to delimitation?
Though BJD does not have any MPs in the Lok Sabha, it still has five MPs in the Upper House whose support would be crucial for NDA to reach the desired number.
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Mishra said the BJD had consistently backed women’s reservation but questioned the Centre’s move to link its implementation with a fresh delimitation exercise. “Biju Janata Dal’s position has always been extremely clear. We have always been supportive of women’s reservation. We believe that the same reservation can be done even in a 543-member House. What is the purpose of delimitation,” he asked while expressing disappointment over the lack of wider consultations on the issue.{{/usCountry}}
Mishra said the BJD had consistently backed women’s reservation but questioned the Centre’s move to link its implementation with a fresh delimitation exercise. “Biju Janata Dal’s position has always been extremely clear. We have always been supportive of women’s reservation. We believe that the same reservation can be done even in a 543-member House. What is the purpose of delimitation,” he asked while expressing disappointment over the lack of wider consultations on the issue.{{/usCountry}}
Earlier, BJD Rajya Sabha MP and leader of the party’s parliamentary group Manas Mangaraj said the interests of Odisha would remain the party’s top priority while deciding its stand on the proposed delimitation exercise.
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Mangaraj said the party had not yet received specific information about the agenda of the special sittings of Parliament scheduled for November 30 in the Lok Sabha and December 2 in the Rajya Sabha. “Once we receive detailed information, the parliamentary party will decide on its next course of action under the direction of BJD president Naveen Patnaik,” he said.
Senior BJD leader Prasanna Acharya said before the govt brings the Bill to Parliament, it should discuss it with all the political parties, and an all-party meeting should be convened by the Centre. "We expect the Union Cabinet to approve the Draft Bill. After that the draft Bill should be circulated among political parties for their opinion. Without doing that, if the govt decides to proceed ahead on the subject unilaterally, that will not set a good democratic tradition," he said.
Patnaik had earlier expressed concern that Odisha could lose its proportional share in the Lok Sabha following delimitation. Odisha currently has 21 Lok Sabha seats, accounting for around 3.9 per cent of the House. Patnaik had said the state's seats could increase to 29 after delimitation, but its share in the total strength of the House could decline to 3.4 per cent.
The BJD has maintained that any exercise to redraw parliamentary constituencies must not penalise states such as Odisha that have made progress in population control.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.