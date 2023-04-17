‘BJP aimed to end AAP’: Arvind Kejriwal after party leader Gopal Italia's arrest

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is aimed to end the Aam Aadmi Party, after former party chief in Gujarat has been arrested by Surat Police for his controversial remarks against state's home minister Harsh Sanghvi and BJP chief in the state CR Patil. CM Kejriwal claimed that the BJP will put everyone from his party behind bars one after the other. Italia was later granted bail.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The BJP is so shocked by the spectacular performance of the Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat that it has now arrested our Gujarat leader Gopal Italia. Now, BJP has only one aim, how to finish Aam Aadmi Party. These people will put everyone in jail one by one,” the chief minister tweeted in Hindi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Delhi CM was summoned by the Central Bureau on Sunday in a case related to alleged excise policy scam, in which Delhi's former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested in February. He was questioned for around nine hours and the investigating agency said his statements ‘will be verified and collated with the available evidence’.

Dismissing CM Kejriwal's claims, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya took a jibe at him and said, “After the CBI inquiry, there is such a state of insanity that the man is seeing jail everywhere”.

AAP's national joint secretary was arrested for his remarks against the Gujarat minister where he allegedly called him ‘drugs Sanghvi’. However, he was later granted bail as the ‘offences under the FIR was bailable’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Since offences in the FIR were bailable, Crime Branch let me go. AAP showed its strength in the last election in Gujarat, which is considered BJP's stronghold. That is why they are scared..,” Italia told reporters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON