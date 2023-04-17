BJP's ‘brashtachar-atyachar’ dig after Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended

After a Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Manish Sisodia till April 27 in CBI case and April 29 in ED in connection with the liquor policy case, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tore into the former Delhi deputy chief minister and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Calling Sisodia the ‘architect’ of the now-scrapped liquor policy, Poonawalla questioned why the Aam Aadmi Party leader was not being released by the court despite Kejriwal asserting that there was no ‘scam’. BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. (File)

He tweeted, “Once again no relief for Accused no 1 Manish Sisodia - “architect of the sharab ghotala”. JC extended for 2 more weeks. But Kejriwal says no ghotala; hands out kattar imaandar certificates. Clearly the mastermind of the Sharab Ghotala- Natwarlal Kejriwal must tell us why court isn’t granting relief to his henchman in Sharab ghotala Manish. Karenge Brashtachar bolenge hua atyachar !”

Hitting out at Kejriwal, the BJP leader, in a video, raised questions on why Vijay Nair, an accused in the excise policy case, and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who is in jail in connection with a money laundering probe, remained behind bars. Alleging that AAP indulges in corruption first, plays the ‘victim card’ and then does drama to divert attention, Poonawalla said that the party ‘celebrates and justifies corruption now'. “From Anna Hazare, they’ve (AAP) come to support Lalu Prasad Yadav..won’t answer a single question on sharab ghotala, how hundreds of crores of rupees were taken from sharab mafia and used in elections, why blacklisted companies were allowed to come in…” he continued while attacking Kejriwal's dismissal of the arrests of the AAP leaders as ‘political vendetta’.

The Rouse Avenue court modified its earlier order which had extended Sisodia's judicial custody till May 1 in both CBI and ED cases.

The Delhi court's decision came a day after the CBI summoned Kejriwal in the case as a witness. He was questioned by the investigating agency for nine hours and his statements ‘will be verified and collated with the available evidence’. Sisodia was arrested by CBI in February in the liquor policy case.Kejriwal's summons led to dramatic developments in Delhi as AAP leaders protesting peacefully near the CBI office were detained.

