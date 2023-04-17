Home / Cities / Delhi News / Manish Sisodia's judicial custody in CBI, ED excise policy cases extended

Manish Sisodia's judicial custody in CBI, ED excise policy cases extended

The Delhi court has extended the judicial custody in excise policy case linked with CBI till April 27 and with ED till April 29.

The Rouse Avenue court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Delhi's former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in two different cases in connection with the alleged irregularities in national capital's now-scrapped excise policy. The judicial custody in the case linked with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been extended till April 27 and with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till April 29.

Former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia(ANI)
The Delhi court's decision came a day after CBI summoned Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a similar case. He was questioned by the investigating agency for nine hours and his statements ‘will be verified and collated with the available evidence’. His summons became a major flashpoint in the national capital as AAP leader protesting near CBI office were detained on Sunday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also staged a protest on Monday outside the Delhi assembly against CM Kejriwal chanting slogans, whereas, some party workers tried to breach the barricade placed by security personnel.

Sisodia was arrested by CBI in February after an extensive questioning session. The federal agency claimed that the former Delhi deputy CM ‘gave evasive replies and did not co-operate with the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary’.

In March, ED arrested Sisodia on money laundering charges in the liquor policy case after he was questioned inside the Tihar jail. Soon after his arrest, CM Kejriwal had tweeted, "“Manish was earlier arrested by the CBI. The CBI could not find any evidence or money in the raid. Tomorrow, his bail plea is to be heard. Today, he was arrested by the ED. This serves only one motive- to keep Manish Sisodia in jail for as long as possible through false cases. The people are watching and will give a befitting reply.”

