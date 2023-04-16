Kejriwal quizzed for 9 hours by CBI in liquor case; ‘They asked me 56 questions’

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Sunday questioned for around 9 hours in connection with the liquor policy case as around 8.30pm CBI officials announced that the questioning has been over. Kejriwal was seen coming out of the CBI headquarters in his car. He was summoned by the investigative agency at 11am. It is the same case in connection with which the investigative agency in February arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. Kejriwal's summons led to dramatic developments in Delhi as AAP leaders protesting peacefully near the CBI office were detained. Kejriwal questioned for 9 hours by CBI in liquor policy case(ANI)

The chief minister had a lunch break during the day, CBI officials said. Thanking CBI officers, Kejriwal said they were very hospitable and courteous.

The Aam Aadmi Party has cakked a special Assembly session on Monday which L-G VK Saxena has opposed. “I fail to understand as to under what circumstances and under which provision of the GNCTD Act, 1991 the Second Part of the Fourth Session (Budget Session) of the Seventh Legislative Assembly has been convened instead of moving a proposal for Prorogation of the Budget Session and convening of the "One Day Session as per the Cabinet Decision.” the LG said in his note.

AAP Delhi convener Gopal Rai held an emergency meeting at 5pm as the questioning of Kejriwal went on. AAP national secretary Pankaj Guptam Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi and deputy mayor Aale Iqbal were present.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha who was detained for the protest said the BJP suffers from Kejriwal phobia and the detention of the AAP leaders proves that. "We want to give the BJP a message that our party was carved out of the anti-corruption movement and has seen all kinds of struggle. We aren't scared of CBI, ED or police detention. BJP suffers from Kejriwal phobia. It is because of Kejriwal's fear that the BJP has come down to such an act. We have not been told our crime or the IPC regulation that we have broken," Raghav said.

"Their aim is to destroy AAP so that there is no one left to challenge BJP. The central government wants all the close aides of Kejriwal to be put behind bars, but we won't let it happen. All the party members, MLAs, Punjab cabinet members, Delhi cabinet members are here to protest," he said.

