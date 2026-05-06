BJP alleges TMC’s ‘gunda vahini’ impersonated its workers to create disorder: ‘Will face consequences’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has warned against political violence and "masquerading" in West Bengal following the post-poll friction between the party and the Trinamool Congress (TMC). This came after Mamata Banerjee's party claimed BJP goons beat up and left an old lady bleeding on the road after the party's victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

BJP has slammed the TMC for impersonating their workers.(AFP)

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The BJP alleged that elements linked to the TMC’s “so-called gunda vahini” were attempting to impersonate Party workers in order to mislead the public and create disorder.

“It has come to our notice that elements of the Trinamool's so-called ‘Gunda Vahini’ are attempting to impersonate BJP workers to mislead people and create disorder,” the party said in a statement on X.

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{{^usCountry}} The BJP warned that it would not tolerate any such actions, saying that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found engaging in impersonation, intimidation, or unlawful conduct. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BJP warned that it would not tolerate any such actions, saying that strict legal action would be taken against anyone found engaging in impersonation, intimidation, or unlawful conduct. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The BJP will not tolerate such deception. Anyone found engaging in impersonation, intimidation, or taking the law into their own hands will face strict legal consequences. The full force of the law will be brought to bear against these criminal elements,” the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The BJP will not tolerate such deception. Anyone found engaging in impersonation, intimidation, or taking the law into their own hands will face strict legal consequences. The full force of the law will be brought to bear against these criminal elements,” the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The BJP said the people of Bengal had voted for change and promised a strict enforcement of law and order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BJP said the people of Bengal had voted for change and promised a strict enforcement of law and order. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The era where criminality and governance went hand in hand is over. The incoming government is committed to restoring rule of law, ensuring accountability, and protecting every citizen without fear or favour,” it said, adding there would be “zero tolerance for violence, intimidation, or political masquerading.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The era where criminality and governance went hand in hand is over. The incoming government is committed to restoring rule of law, ensuring accountability, and protecting every citizen without fear or favour,” it said, adding there would be “zero tolerance for violence, intimidation, or political masquerading.” {{/usCountry}}

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The statement came in response to allegations made by the TMC a day earlier, in which the ruling party accused BJP-linked groups of orchestrating violence during a “victory parade.”

In its post on social media, the TMC alleged that “BJP’s harmad bahini brutally assaulted an aged woman” in Ward No. 1 of Alipurduar, claiming the woman was left injured on the road. The party further questioned whether central forces were adequately ensuring post-poll law and order, alleging inaction in preventing such incidents.

The TMC also shared a video showing an elderly woman lying injured on a street while individuals carrying BJP flags were seen leaving the area on motorcycles. The party described the incident as evidence of “gundagardi” and demanded accountability.

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“The BJP's violent face stands exposed. Bengal will not tolerate this barbarism. Every drop of blood shed will be answered,” the TMC said in its statement.

TMC alleges BJP workers beat up an old lady. (AITC/X)

West Bengal Assembly election results

The BJP defeated Mamata Banerjee’s 15-year TMC fortress on May 4. The West Bengal CM has now refused to resign after the election defeat, alleging that the result was not a reflection of public mandate but a “conspiracy”.

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Addressing a press conference, Banerjee accused the BJP of undue interference in the polls and alleged misuse of central forces to influence the outcome. She claimed the elections were not conducted fairly and said the TMC would continue its political fight and challenge the results.

“No question of me resigning, we were defeated not by public mandate but by conspiracy,” she said, adding that the party “fought like tigers and will bounce back.”

Banerjee also alleged intimidation of party workers, claiming some were switching to the BJP out of fear, though she said she would not oppose it if it ensured their safety.

She further said that the TMC’s struggle was not only against the BJP but also against the Election Commission.

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Thanking leaders of the INDIA bloc for their support, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, and others, she said she would continue working with the alliance.

Warning the BJP, Banerjee said political power is not permanent and claimed that history could repeat itself.

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